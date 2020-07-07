Reollo Enterprises introduces disinfection, sanitisation products for ‘new normal’

Reollo Enterprises has introduced a range of disinfection and sanitisation products to support businesses and service providers to implement safety measures, as the coronavirus lockdown in Maldives eases and the country prepares to reopen its borders.

The company has partnered with Suren Cooke Agencies, the leading disinfection and pest control company in Sri Lanka, and Tec blender Labs to bring the STERA lineup of products, including automatic disinfection chambers and electrostatic disinfectors, as well as sanitisation and disinfection solutions.

These products are ideal for resorts, airports, guesthouses, showrooms, office buildings, work sites and any service providing facility.

“We want to provide disinfection equipment and sanitisation solutions that will be practical and something that can be offered at a more affordable price to the market,” Mohamed Imdad, Product Manager at Reollo Enterprises, said.

“We are the exclusive distributor for these products and will be providing an end-to-end solution, from installation of the equipment to providing the required disinfectant solutions. Our products carry one-year warranty and are being widely used.”

Automated disinfection chamber

This is ideal for entrances to ensure all people accessing the premises are sanitised and disinfected in less than six seconds. This is a low maintenance, fast and efficient way of disinfecting by a mist spray through high pressure nozzles activated via an automated system to detect when a person enters the chamber.

Sanitisation deck

A mobile deck that can be placed at any premise, which instantly sanitises hands and feet using an optimal sanitisation method. This is a fully automated, user friendly and the deck is a portable unit.

Electrostatic disinfecting fogger

Proven to be a 100 per cent effective method in disinfecting various types of germs and viruses, including Covid-19, this equipment utilises German technology and is an ultra-low volume (ULV) fogging machine that can be used to effectively kill airborne virus and diseases.

The Airfog U260 is a portable AC powered equipment that is ideal for use by maintenance teams to keep the property disinfected and safe. This is a must carry equipment for all resorts, airports, guesthouses, building and disinfection service providers.

In addition to these equipment, Reollo will be supplying Sterafume disinfectant, which is effective in destroying all types of microorganisms.

This is a biodegradable hydrogen peroxide-based solution without any odour and ideal for all facilities and for use in disinfection chambers, sanitising decks and disinfecting fog machines.

The Stera Anti Germ is a special solution for keeping all types of floor services clean and Stera hand sanitiser is ideal for industrial and commercial use.