Hard Rock rolls out global Safe + Sound programme, Maldives resort to welcome guests from July 15

Hard Rock International has announced the implementation of a new health and safety plan for Hard Rock Hotels, as locations begin to reopen worldwide in compliance with global, national and local health officials.

Hard Rock Hotels globally have implemented SAFE + SOUND, a new programme developed by a team of hospitality experts in collaboration with worldwide health and sanitisation specialists, including Ecolab and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to help keep guests and team members safe and healthy.

Under the new SAFE + SOUND standards established by Hard Rock, each hotel is independently assessed by NSF International and required to pass a rigorous 262-point inspection.

“Throughout Hard Rock’s nearly 50-year-history, the safety and security of our guests and team members has always been the hallmark of our service, and we continue to deliver on that promise with SAFE + SOUND, a best-in-class programme focused on enhanced cleaning practices, social interaction guidelines and workplace protocols,” Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer at Hard Rock International, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“We’ve worked hand-in-hand with industry-leading experts to strike the right balance, ensuring each and every property exceeds cleanliness standards set by leading public health agencies, while still providing guests with unforgettable experiences.”

The SAFE + SOUND programme implements the highest level of safety, sanitisation, and employee training.

From the initial welcome at check-in down to each detail inside guest rooms and common areas throughout the property, there is a heightened focus on cleanliness.

Additionally, Hard Rock team members have been trained by Ecolab cleaning experts on proper disinfection procedures.

The plan will also incorporate elements of each properties’ local, government-mandated policies. While individual property protocols may vary based on local guidelines, SAFE + SOUND protocols include, but are not limited to:

Temperature checks for every team member, guest and vendor upon arrival

Social distancing markers placed six feet (two metres) apart where lines can form

Mandatory masks for all team members

Masks required for guests in designated areas, such as check-in, elevators and public areas such as casino floors

Seal of SAFE + SOUND on every guest room door upon arrival

Increased cleaning and disinfecting frequency for high-touch surfaces across public areas, meeting rooms, dining areas and public restrooms

Hand sanitiser in every public space area and all restrooms

Team member hand washing every 60 minutes

Plexiglass separators at front desks, check-in areas, table games, poker games and additional customer service areas

High level infection control procedures to collect laundry

Touchless, in-room dining service at guest room door

Sanitisation of guest luggage before it enters the lobby

Self-service buffets have been suspended

At pools and beaches, groups of guests are spaced six feet (two metres) apart

Alternating slot machines are unavailable to help ensure social distancing on the casino floors

Signs posted throughout the property to encourage social distancing and help ensure adherence to SAFE + SOUND program guidelines

An overall reduction in guest capacity throughout casino complexes

Hard Rock Hotels will continue to provide amazing live music, dining options that make guests’ taste buds sing, head-to-toe wellness services and many more amenities, all while practising social distance guidelines and adhering to SAFE+ SOUND protocols.

The brand’s resort in Maldives will be among the first to begin welcoming guests once the destination reopens its borders on July 15.

A 15-minute speedboat ride away from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport, the Hard Rock Hotel Maldives boasts 178 spacious guest rooms, including family suites, beach villas, and one- and two-bedroom overwater pool villas, exclusively on a beautiful island.

Inspired by local culture, tropical architecture has been infused with contemporary design features, alongside regionally-inspired authentic music memorabilia.

Guests are able to enjoy exclusive brand offerings and amenities, including The Sound of Stay music programme, which offers complimentary use of Fender guitars and Crosley record players for in-room jam sessions, as well as a renowned full-service Rock Spa, a Rock Shop selling all brand merchandise, Roxity Kids Club, and Teen Spirit Club.

Guests can also treat their taste buds to delectable on-site food and beverage options, ranging from a pool bar and all-day dining, to a Latin and Mexican restaurant, and in-villa dining experiences, or to enjoy authentic American cuisine amidst the ultimate rock atmosphere at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives just steps from the hotel.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is part of Crossroads Maldives, the Maldives’ first and largest integrated tourist destination owned by Thailand’s leading developer Singha Estate.

Crossroads encompasses nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Male Atoll, three of which have been used as the first phase of the project.

Phase one of the integrated development opened in September, and features two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets. The facilities include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.