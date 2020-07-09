Marriott to debut Le Méridien in Maldives in Feb 2021

Marriott International is set to launch its Le Méridien brand in Maldives with the opening of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa in early 2021.

Scheduled to open in February 2021, the Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa encompasses the uninhabited island of Thilamaafushi in the northern Lhaviyani atoll.

The island can be accessed via a 35-minute seaplane journey from the Maldives main Velana International Airport.

Teeming with flora and fauna, the 150-villa resort is enveloped by a shimmering lagoon and infinite ocean vistas. Spanning nine hectares of natural scenery, hideaway in villas set among the tropical greenery and over the Indian Ocean.

Choose from six culinary experiences featuring a mix of global cuisines.

Discover more than 50 dive sites bursting with coral reefs and marine life. Experience the thrill of snorkelling the atoll’s iconic shipyard wrecks and swimming with pods of manta rays.

Children will enjoy the Le Meridien Family concept, an immersive world where tinkering and exploring are celebrated.

Inspired by the essence of the Maldives, combined with a passion for culture, cuisine and design, the resort is a playful sanctuary for families and couples who seek to encounter the unexpected in a sought-after destination.

Born in 1960s Paris during an era of glamorous travel and now part of Marriott’s premium brand collection, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts continues to celebrate cultures around the world through the distinctly European spirit of savouring the good life.

With more than 100 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories, spanning from Mauritius to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Seoul, Le Méridien’s engaging mid-century designed spaces coupled with chic signature programmes put a playful twist on art, coffee, sparkling cocktails, summer and family, and inspire creative-minded travellers to explore the world in style.

The opening of the Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa will mark Marriott’s seventh launch in the Maldives.

Marriott brands already present in the Indian Ocean tourist paradise include St. Regis Hotels & Resorts (The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort), W Hotels (W Maldives), Sheraton Hotels & Resorts (Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa), Westin Hotels & Resorts (The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort), and JW Marriott (JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa).

The world’s largest hotel company is also preparing to debut its flagship luxury brand, The Ritz-Carlton, in the Maldives.

Photo: The island of Thilamaafushi. PHOTO: SHAZMYN