The Residence Maldives unveils special reopening offers, packages

The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi and Dhigurah have come up with unique packages and offers that include experiences like blissful relaxation, spa pampering, culinary pleasures, romance under the stars and playful days in the sun.

The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi embodies the heart and soul of pristine island seclusion that is perfect for an intimate escape. As part of its latest offerings, the resort has launched e-gift vouchers, which allow guests to save and offer this unique experience as a gift.

Also on offer is a specially created Yoga Retreat package designed to rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit through daily yoga classes, meditation, pranayama, and Clarins beauty and spa treatments complemented by dietary menus prepared by the resort’s chef.

The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah flaunts a lush playground of outdoor adventures for all age groups. Fusing traditional Maldivian aesthetics with modern motifs, it is a sanctuary for family fun and unbridled adventure.

One if its latest opening offers is the all-inclusive Island Holiday package, which lets guests enjoy fresh Mediterranean food and warm hospitality. For a minimum stay of four nights, guests get complimentary domestic flight and speedboat return transfers.

There is also a Book Now, Stay Later offer, which is best for travellers to plan a trip well in advance with 50 per cent discount on the best available rates.

The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi and the recently-opened The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah are nestled in the southern Gaafu Alif Atoll. With a custom-built bridge that enables guests to travel between the two resorts, this is one of the largest resort offerings in the Maldives.

Falhumaafushi is an intimate retreat that offers 94 beach-front and overwater villas. Designed to complement its surroundings and provide a sense of place, the villas have been created using natural materials and are decorated with local artefacts.

The Spa by Clarins at Falhumaafushi is the only one of its kind in the Maldives, and offers a range of treatments created exclusively for the hotel and a place to escape – it sits out on a jetty in the lagoon. Other facilities include watersports, a fitness centre, kids club and excursions to nearby islands.

Dhigurah offers 173 beach and water villas, each featuring its own private pool. It also uses locally-sourced materials, designed to capitalise on natural lighting. Catering to families, the resort provides 12 two-bedroom beach and water pool villas, with more on-land options designed for younger children.

Dining options include all-day dining at The Dining Room, the resort’s beachfront restaurant and Li Bai, the resort’s signature Cantonese restaurant, serving classic Chinese dishes.

Other resort highlights include a 42-metre infinity pool, dive and watersports centre, relaxation reading lounge, fully-equipped gym, two complimentary bicycles per room for all guests, and a diverse range of water sports and land-based activities.

The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah is now reopen for guests, while The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi will begin welcoming guests again from October.