Ayada Maldives welcomes guests with free ‘floating breakfast’, exclusive discount

Ayada Maldives will be among the first private island resorts in Maldives to welcome guests when it reopens its doors on July 25.

The team at Ayada Maldives awaits you with many new features that make social distancing and hygiene standards effortless and enjoyable.

“At Ayada Maldives the safety of our guests and team are always our top priority,” an announcement read.

“We have taken this time to enhance our procedures so that when you arrive at the resort, we will be able to give you peace of mind allowing you to sit back, relax and enjoy our island paradise.”

Set in the relatively unexplored Gaafu Dhaalu atoll in the south of the Maldives, Ayada offers 122 spacious villas and suites, with private pools, butler service and thoughtful five-star detailing.

Traditional thatched-roof water villas stand on stilts over the resort’s peaceful lagoon, while beach villas offer absolute privacy amid tropical greenery alongside powder soft palm-lined white beaches.

Food lovers can explore the six restaurants, while those seeking complete relaxation will find their haven in the large spa which boasts a Turkish Hammam and eight private treatment villas.

The award-winning AySpa at Ayada has been exclusively designed to rejuvenate the body, mind and spirit. Centrally located, AySpa is a 3500 sqm haven and forms an enclave within the island vegetation and other resort facilities. Using the natural surroundings as inspiration, the spa showcases terrazzo floors with marble and timber hues to reinforce an indigenous feel to your spa experience.

The resort is noted for its gardens and tropical greenery and is ringed by a pristine coral reef where dolphins are frequent visitors.

The active can explore the area on a host of excursions while at the resort they can play tennis or badminton, take up water sports, learn yoga, Pilates or Zumba or simply hit the modern gym.

Outstanding diving and snorkelling opportunities surround the island on reefs that have barely been visited by humans while some of the Maldives’ best surfing breaks are just a quick speedboat journey away.

Weddings take place just before sunset in one of the most beautiful private wedding chapels in the Maldives set in a tree-lined garden, or on the beach under a gazebo draped with flowing material.