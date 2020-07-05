Ayada Maldives to reopen on July 25 with enhanced safety measures

Ayada Maldives is set to reopen on July 25 with enhanced hygiene and safety measures.

Like many other resorts in Maldives, Ayada Maldives suspended its operations earlier this year due to travel restrictions imposed by the local and international authorities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But with the Maldives reopening its borders to foreign travellers from July 15, Ayada Maldives has been getting ready to welcome guests to its shores.

The resort will begin welcoming guests again from July 25 with enhanced hygiene and safety measures, which follow international best practices and guidance from local authorities.

Hygiene

Enhanced cleaning protocols in place which include ULV treatment that are proven to be effective against Covid-19

Hand sanitisers available in all villas and guest areas

Additional cleaning of frequently touched items and areas after guest use

Regular health checks and assistance available by resident resort doctor and nurse

Social distancing

Implementation of tourism ministry guidelines on social distancing

Personalised check-in and check-out in guest villa

Enhanced personalised use of Ayspa, watersports and gym available by booking via lifestyle butler

Food and beverage

All menus available on-line on the Ayada App

Contactless in-villa dining available including floating tray breakfast

Thoughtfully designed restaurant layouts

Increased supply of local produce from local island farms and freshly caught fish

Technology

Booking payments through online payment tool

Use of the Ayada app for all of menus and Ayspa, watersports guides

Direct communication with lifestyle butler to ensure every need is met

Online check-in and check-out to avoid use of reception facilities

“At Ayada Maldives the safety of our guests and team are always our top priority. We have taken this time to enhance our procedures so that when you arrive at the resort, we will be able to give you peace of mind allowing you to sit back, relax and enjoy our island paradise,” an announcement read.

Set in the relatively unexplored Gaafu Dhaalu atoll in the south of the Maldives, Ayada offers 122 spacious villas and suites, with private pools, butler service and thoughtful five-star detailing.

Traditional thatched-roof water villas stand on stilts over the resort’s peaceful lagoon, while beach villas offer absolute privacy amid tropical greenery alongside powder soft palm-lined white beaches.

Food lovers can explore the six restaurants, while those seeking complete relaxation will find their haven in the large spa which boasts a Turkish Hammam and eight private treatment villas.

The award-winning AySpa at Ayada has been exclusively designed to rejuvenate the body, mind and spirit. Centrally located, AySpa is a 3500 sqm haven and forms an enclave within the island vegetation and other resort facilities. Using the natural surroundings as inspiration, the spa showcases terrazzo floors with marble and timber hues to reinforce an indigenous feel to your spa experience.

The resort is noted for its gardens and tropical greenery and is ringed by a pristine coral reef where dolphins are frequent visitors.

The active can explore the area on a host of excursions while at the resort they can play tennis or badminton, take up water sports, learn yoga, Pilates or Zumba or simply hit the modern gym.

Outstanding diving and snorkelling opportunities surround the island on reefs that have barely been visited by humans while some of the Maldives’ best surfing breaks are just a quick speedboat journey away.

Weddings take place just before sunset in one of the most beautiful private wedding chapels in the Maldives set in a tree-lined garden, or on the beach under a gazebo draped with flowing material.