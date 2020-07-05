Soneva’s new buyout offer lets guests truly experience castaway lifestyle

Have you ever wanted a whole island in the middle of the Indian Ocean all to yourself? Does the idea of a tropical resort in the Maldives devoid of anyone save your nearest and dearest, fill you with a sense of calm during these uncertain times?

Soneva has recently announced a limited-time Island Buyout Offer, valid for stays between now and September 1 at Soneva Fushi. The offer lets guests truly immerse themselves in the castaway luxury holiday.

Charter a private jet, gather together your favourite people and escape to your private island or resort for sun, sand and sea. Enjoy Soneva’s spacious villas, gourmet dining, and unforgettable experiences in the utmost privacy and seclusion for $100,000++ per night at Soneva Fushi in the Maldives.

The price is inclusive of accommodation in any of the one- to nine-bedroom villas for as many friends and family as desired, and does not include any meals, experiences or transfers.

Create fully bespoke itineraries or make it up as you go along, depending on how many castaway experiences you wish to enjoy.

Watch your favourite films at Cinema Paradiso beneath the stars where every screening is private, and tempt your palate on international gourmet cuisines as Soneva’s restaurants become your personal kitchens. Indulge in all the ice creams, sorbets, chocolates, cold cuts, cheeses and preserves without wondering if anyone has noticed this is your eighth ice cream that day.

Resort buyouts are perfect for going ahead with your family vacation, reunion or private celebration, and making sure it is just the way you want it to be even during these challenging times.

Each resort is operating as usual, but without the worry that the restaurants or experiences might be booked out before you get there. Cycle trails through the island jungle or have the beach or sandbank all to yourself for cocktails at sunset at Soneva Fushi.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, travel restrictions do apply for guests arriving in the Maldives and transiting through certain countries. It’s best to check Maldives immigration requirements regularly for the latest travel advice.

Soneva is closely monitoring the evolving Covid-19 situation and has implemented a robust prevention and management action plan to safeguard the health of our guests and Hosts during this time.

The prevention and protection plan includes a comprehensive sanitisation programme across the resorts and enhanced sanitisation protocols, emergency quarantine and containment procedures, screening and a detailed awareness programme for hosts.

Soneva also has a flexible cancellation policy during this time.

Soneva currently runs two resorts in the Maldives, Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, and luxury yacht, Soneva in Aqua. The world-leading luxury resort operator also operates Soneva Kiri resort in Thailand.

Soneva Fushi inspires the imagination with 63 spacious beachfront villas, ranging in size from one- to nine-bedrooms, hidden among dense foliage and located within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Watch classic movies at the resort’s outdoor Cinema Paradiso. Choose from nine different dining options, five hundred wines and 11 types of pillow. Unwind at the on-site Six Senses Spa. Nature’s resources are transformed into art at the Glass Studio, while The Den gives children the freedom to live their island dream. Glorious days are spent star-gazing at the Observatory, sampling organic delicacies and exploring the coral reef.