LUX* North Malé Atoll to welcome guests from July 15, offers exclusive island buyout

LUX* North Malé Atoll Resort & Villas is providing an exclusive sanctuary for holidaymakers to enjoy their summer holiday while staying safe with an Island Buy Out package.

Starting at $180,000, the package includes roundtrip transfers in a speedboat from the airport as well as daily breakfast, lunch and dinner at any of the resort’s three fabulous restaurants.

Guests will have the run of the spectacular six-hectare island with 67 one- and two-bedroom Beach and Overwater Villas, as well as two of the three-bedroom LUX* Retreats located on the beach and overwater with a private dock.

Discover delightful pop-up treats that LUX* Resorts & Hotels are known for: a movie under the stars, homemade ice creams or sorbets at ICI, or uncover secret messages hidden in bottles all over the island.

The surf season is now in full swing with the nation’s most thrilling waves just a mere 40-minute speedboat ride away. The resort even has its own seasonal surf spot, The LUX* Break, which is a five-minute jet ski ride away.

After a day of riding the waves, head back to the resort for a spa treatment at LUX* Me Spa and relax with a range of immune-boosting spa treatments.

For those looking for a slower lifestyle, the surrounding atolls and reefs are perfect to explore on the resort’s luxury Lagoon 40 Catamaran with bespoke excursions including shaded picnics on your very own sandbank, or jet ski cruises to explore the neighbourhood.

Carefully crafted gastronomic journeys to satisfy all palates await. Glow restaurant dishes up international flavours throughout the day, while INTI, the speciality dinner restaurant, serves up Peruvian-Japanese fusion cuisine. Beach Rouge offers a tapas-style Mediterranean cuisine for lunch and a delectable steakhouse menu for dinner.

For people celebrating a special occasion or milestone, the resort’s dedicated events team will be on hand to curate unforgettable moments with floating champagne breakfasts or vow renewal ceremonies with your closest and dearest for a supplement.

“Imagine a pristine island in the middle of the Indian ocean all to yourself, and to add to that, we have multiple dive sites, private surf spots and a sandbank only within five minutes from the resort. This is ideal for any traveller looking to social distance in style, whether it is a family reunion, a celebration or a well-deserved getaway,” General Manager John Rogers was quoted in a statement, as saying.

Collective Care enhanced hygiene programme

In addition to recommendations by the Health Protection Agency (HPA) in the Maldives, the resort’s heightened safety and hygiene practices, known as Collective Care, include hospital-grade cleaning, HACCP certified food and safety standards, minimal contact services such as QR code menus for restaurants and spa, à la carte dining and an in-resort doctor.

The Island Buy-Out package is available until October 31 and starts from $180,000 per night for a minimum of three nights stay. The rate is subject to $6 green tax per person per night.

LUX* North Malé Atoll is now open for reservations for stays from July 15.

The newest addition to the LUX* Hotels portfolio in the Maldives, LUX* North Malé Atoll is an intimate resort offering a visual feast of nautical forms and tones. It is a next-level resort that sweeps away the thatched-roofed Maldivian footprint of old with a dazzling paradise of 67 double-storey penthouse villas and spectacularly designed spaces to play, relax and retreat.

For more information or to make a reservation, please contact the Reservations Team at stay@luxnorthmale.com, call +960 668 2600 or visit www.luxresorts.com