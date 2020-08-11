Grand Park Kodhipparu’s FireDOOR restaurant crowned Maldives’ best luxury dining experience

FireDOOR, the speciality restaurant at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, has been recognised as the best luxury dining experience in the Maldives.

The restaurant received the recognition at the 2020 Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognising, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world.

The annual awards programme aims to connect people with the best of luxury. They evaluate more than 10,000 goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries to give travellers a list of the best of the best in the world.

FireDOOR sets the stage for special celebrations. Guests can enjoy a hive of activity at the show kitchen featuring an impressive Josper grill to fire up appetites. The custom-built oven enables chefs to smoke, slow roast, hot roast as well as bake and grill directly on coals, bringing a unique and exciting dining barbecue experience to the Maldives.

Located in North Male Atoll, a mere 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu has been designed by the world-renowned Hirsch Bedner Associates to deliver an experience that is as luxurious as it is at one with its incredible natural surroundings.

A total of 120 idyllic beachfront and overwater villas, including 65 with their own private pools, along with a large infinity pool overlooking the vistas of the Indian Ocean, stellar culinary experiences in three dining outlets, an award-winning spa, a fully equipped dive and watersports centre, a recreation beach club and a kids club provide guests with everything they could possibly need for their dream getaway.

Grand Park Kodhipparu exudes rustic charm with its bespoke furniture and decorative accents that have been inspired by local crafts, raw wood, tropical architectural elements.

Warm hues accentuate the resort’s public spaces: an open lobby that looks out onto the vast ocean, a spacious pool bar that exudes tropical chic with its sunken bar in a stunning beachfront location, and the main dining restaurant that weaves the comfort and luxury of the resort into the beauty of its surroundings.

In an area famous all over the world for its thriving coral and marine life, the island’s breathtaking landscape offers mesmerising views, powdery white sand beaches, a magnificent lagoon, and uninterrupted views of the tranquil ocean.

Delivering the perfect escape, Grand Park Kodhipparu is a place where time slows down and guests can embrace the serene beauty of the Maldives, in the ultimate luxury of relaxation and peace.

Escape to this tranquil, relaxed beach resort and discover a safe paradise at ease. An affordable luxury resort in the Maldives where unforgettable experiences await you while you make moments in time.