TMA rolls out industry-leading standards for safe seaplane journeys

Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) has added stringent measures in the new normal of air travel, setting industry leading standards for passengers traveling onboard its seaplanes.

With an enhanced level of flight safety, superior hygiene and comfort, TMA ensures that you can travel confidently while enjoying a unique and scenic journey.

The new measures are in effect since July 15, following the reopening of Maldives borders to international passengers.

As part of the series of stringent measures taken by TMA, all passengers are provided with a complimentary travel hygiene kit, which consists of a face mask, gloves and a hand sanitiser, at the time of check-in.

Face masks are mandatory for all passengers during their journey and multiple hand sanitiser units have been placed at various high touch points for the convenience and better hygiene of passengers. All touch points through the journey are regularly disinfected in accordance with global heath recommendations and policy guidelines.

“Trans Maldivian Airways aims to provide safe journey for the passengers without compromising on their comfort. TMA welcomes all its guests and looks forward to offering the scenic flight in paradise,” a statement read.

TMA provides transfers to over 80 resort destinations in the Maldives. It had recently started transfers to Radisson Blu’s debut Maldives resort, located in the South Ari Atoll.

The Maldives reopened its borders to visitors on July 15.

With the border reopening, resorts and hotels on uninhabited islands as well as liveaboard vessels are now allowed to host tourists (please see a rolling list of resort reopenings here).

Guesthouses and hotels located on inhabited islands will be allowed to reopen later. Passengers on cruise ships and yachts will be barred from disembarking at inhabited islands until then.

Thirty-day free on-arrival visa will be issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country. The entire holiday has to be booked at a single facility except for transit arrangements.

There will be no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival. Tourists will only have to complete a health declaration form.

But visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms will be tested at their expense.