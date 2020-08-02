TMA operates inaugural flight to Radisson Blu Maldives

Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) on Saturday operated the inaugural flight to the newly-opened Radisson Blu Maldives.

The very first guests to the stunning Radisson Blu Maldives, located in South Ari Atoll, enjoyed the scenic journey from the Maldives main Velana International Airport.

“We at Trans Maldivian Airways are delighted to have been chosen to provide the transfer service to yet another beautiful resort destination,” an announcement by TMA read.

The picturesque islands are seen in all their glory when viewed from above and the seaplane journey is often cited as one of the most memorable moments of a Maldives holiday.

“We take pride in providing such once in a life time moments for our mutual guests,” TMA added.

Set amid some of the most amazing coral reefs, the Radisson Blu Maldives resort’s first-class watersports and dive centre offers guests an array of activities, set for adrenaline pumping action.

For those seeking to rejuvenate and restore, the yoga pavilion and spa are be the ethos of wellness as moves are practised in the tranquil surrounds of the island.

Dining at the restaurants and bar on the island promises to tantalise even the most discerning palate with unique cuisines and experiences.