TMA asks resorts to find alternatives to avoid stranding guests

TMA has requested resorts to find an alternative transport solution for the stranded guests with no end in sight to the systems issue the company is facing Saturday.

TMA’s system went down Saturday morning making check-ins difficult and causing disruptions to flights leading to hundreds of guests being stranded at Velana International Airport.

A clarification message sent by TMA to partner resorts has highlighted of of a malware attack on their system being the cause for the ongoing chaos.

“At this time, we request you to find another way to take tourists to the resort,” the message further read.

TMA has apologised to its partners for the inconvenience being caused during this crisis.

A large percentage of tourists arriving to Maldives are transferred to resorts via TMA seaplanes. The seaplane check-in area opposite the international arrivals terminal at airport has been packed full of stranded tourists for many hours. While TMA is working manually to confirm guests for transfers, this is causing significant delays as per the representatives of resorts working at the airport.