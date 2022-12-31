You & Me Maldives’ epicurean New Year featuring Chef Andrea Berton

You & Me Maldives will host the most anticipated Gourmet Week to welcome the wonderful new year of 2023. Featuring Michelin-starred Chef, Andrea Berton, the prestigious event will bring a unique Michelin-star dining experience to the Maldives with a burst of flavours and visual delights.

From 3rd to 7th of January 2023, Chef Andrea Berton will showcase his authentic gastronomic creations with the backdrop of the breathtaking Indian Ocean.

A sequence of events is aligned during the gourmet week to intrigue senses.

3rd January, 6.30 p.m.: Meet the Chef at H2O

Meet Italy’s decorated chef, Andrea Berton, who has won a Michelin star. Throughout his twenty-seven-year career, the legendary Milanese chef is a role model for cooks thanks to his beautiful cuisines and dedication to good ingredients. With his fierce work ethic, he has worked at some of the Italy’s best restaurants and opened several of his own.

4th January, 7.30 p.m.: ‘Chef Creation’ Show Cooking at The Sand

Showcasing the chef’s version of Black Sea bass, marinated Daikon, and fish soup at The Sand. The resort’s main restaurant is set in natural flooring and rustic elegant design against the undisputed beauty of the lagoon. Be immersed in the view and savour the dishes.

7th January, 5.30 p.m.: ‘Master Cooking Class’ at H2O

Sip a glass of champagne while learning how to cook Risotto alla pizzaiola, a very special dish crowned as the best risotto in Italy by The Espresso 2017 Restaurants guide. Made with mozzarella water, this recipe will take your palate to the rich flavours of an Italian summer. Limited reservation is available for this event.