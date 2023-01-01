Maldives ends 2022 with 1.67m tourists

A total of 1.67 million tourists arrived in the Maldives in 2022, according to statistics.

According to immigration data, the total number of tourists that arrived in the Maldives as of Saturday is 75,662 more than the tourism target set by the government last year. The tourism target set by the government last year is 1.6 million tourists.

In addition, the tourists who visited the Maldives last year are:

368,159 tourists more than 2021

1.1 million more tourists than 2020

9,347 tourists less than 2019

The highest number of tourist arrivals in the last 12 months was recorded in December. In December, a total of 184,044 tourists visited the Maldives which amounted to about 5,900 tourists a day.

January – 131,752

February – 149,012

March – 150,739

April – 145,278

May – 125,517

June – 111,303

July – 133,561

August – 131,863

September – 111,979

October – 153,727

November – 146,887

December – 184,044

India remains top market

Last year, India had the highest number of tourist arrivals from one country. India contributed over 239,416 tourist arrivals to the Maldives or more than 14% of the total tourist arrivals.

The other top source markets were:

Russia – 198,670

UK – 177,843

Germany – 132,426

Italy – 94,562

US – 80,155

Government has set a 2 million tourist arrivals target for this year.