Stand the chance to win the ultimate scenic seaplane tour of Maldives with TMA

Stand the chance to win and explore ‘the tropical paradise’ from high up in the clouds with the largest seaplane operator in the world. Maldives Virtual Tour will be collaborating with Trans Maldivian Airways to give away a grand seaplane tour for one lucky participant of the Maldives Virtual Tour Expo 2022.

This seaplane tour will cover over 700 Islands and 13 atolls within 12 hours to show the natural beauty surrounding the Maldives. During the tour, the seaplane will be stopping at different destinations, where guests can hop onto the island to explore and enjoy some refreshments. In addition to this, Trans Maldivian Airways will be taking the lucky winner to Addu City which is the southernmost atoll of the archipelago.

Don’t miss out on the chance to win this once-in-a-life time opportunity during the Maldives Virtual Tour Expo, where you can explore the Maldives in one of the most unique ways possible. All the visitors can participate in the ultimate giveaway lucky draw and stand the chance to win 50 free holidays to the Maldives in addition to the Grand Prize offered by Trans Maldivian Airways.

Maldives Virtual Tour expo is going to be the largest virtual consumer travel fair of the Maldives reaching over millions of travelers across the globe. This fair will allow people to experience Maldives from the comfort of their homes and book their dream holiday at the best rates. In addition to this, Maldives Virtual Tour will be featuring over 1000 breathtaking virtual tours from different islands across the country including resorts and local islands. The 360 tours featured on the website allow people to explore all aspects of the destination and experience it virtually before booking their stay.

For more information regarding Maldives Virtual Tour Expo, visit https://maldivesvirtualtour.com