Lily Beach Resort nominated for Maldives’ Best All-Inclusive Resort by World Travel Awards

Lily Beach calls on all the guests who have treasured memories at its resort to support its nomination in the 2022 prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA). Established 29 years ago, the WTA gives recognition to extraordinary resorts, as voted for by travellers. As one of the industries’ most coveted accolades, Lily Beach is delighted to be back in the running for Best All-Inclusive Resort in the Maldives.

As the pioneer of the first All-Inclusive Plan in the Maldives, Lily Beach has always been passionately committed to curating unforgettable experiences for its guests – many of whom return year after year. In addition to its pristine beaches, lush vegetation, and beautiful house reef teeming with marine life, it is the people that make Lily Beach a favourite with families and couples alike. From its front of house smiles to the F&B team and the housekeeping team going above and beyond, the resort couples its worldwide reputation with a home-away-from-home ambience that leaves guests feeling like part of the Lily Beach family.

With a perfect mix of action-packed sporting activities and dedicated relaxation zones, including a Balinese-inspired overwater spa, there is truly something for everyone. Even little explorers love taking part in games, crafts and more at the Turtles Kids Club. To increase the value of their Platinum Plan, the resort also offers some great limited-time experiences during the year such as wellness retreats and football freestyle camps. In that sense, there are multitudes of experiences for couples and for families available at the well-known resort.

Lily Beach Resort & Spa’s extensive Platinum Plan continues to set the bar for all-inclusive offerings in the Maldives. By staying on-the-pulse with the latest dining experience trends and culinary innovations, guests are continually wowed by the quality and presentation of products, many of which are imported from Europe. This 5-star service extends to an extensive selection of wine, spirits, fresh juices and cocktails, and Taittinger champagne served in all the bars and restaurants. As per guest feedback we are always happy to know that food at Lily Beach is one major draws to the resort, especially the taste and presentation of food at its renowned buffet main restaurant Lily Maa – under the watchful eye and careful curation by Executive Chef Olivier, Executive Sous Chef Lakshita, and long-time pillar of F&B operations – F&B Director Shareef.

The Platinum Plan also includes among many inclusions, snorkelling equipment hire, access to all non-motorised water sports, and three excursions per person per stay to be availed from four expertly curated experiences. Together with a weekly program of fun-filled variety of entertainment ensuring a lively atmosphere every day, it’s no wonder Lily Beach is back in the running for this highly deserved accolade.

With the above offerings Lily Beach is truly the destination where though you may come as a stranger, will leave as a friend.

To help your favourite all-inclusive resort take away the crown, cast your vote following the steps below:

