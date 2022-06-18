Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives wins accolades from HolidayCheck

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives recently received a stellar rating of 5.6 out 6 and the recommended status from HolidayCheck Germany, recognising the remarkable hospitality and overall excellence of the property.

HolidayCheck is the largest and the most dominant independent travel review portal widely used in Germany and Europe. Across the region this recognition sets the benchmark for quality of travel and level of service, providing independent guidance to holidaymakers seeking exceptional hotels and resorts around the world.

The recommendation is received by resorts and hotel which reach the minimum criteria of evaluation. Grand Park Kodhipparu received an overall score of 5.6 out of 6, and also met the verification standards of all the reviews received by the property. This process makes HolidayCheck recognition extremely coveted and authentic. This is line with HolidayCheck’s “Together Against Fake Reviews” initiative. Amongst a number of awards and accolades received by Grand Park Kodhipparu, the HolidayCheck recommendation provides further incentives for holidaymakers book the resort with confidence.

For travellers who are looking for an extraordinary holiday experience in the upcoming months, Grand Park Kodhipparu’s Summer Escape package, provides daily breakfast at the all-day dining restaurant, The Edge; dine-around dinner at Breeze or Firedoor, complimentary daily yoga, tropical fruit basket on arrival, and complimentary return transfers. Kids below nine years old are welcome to stay for free. Once the daily itinerary is filled with exciting experiences, the guests can retire to the private beach or overwater pool villas and dip their toes in the ocean or relax in the pool and perhaps even next day morning order the popular in-villa floating breakfast.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, invites guests to book directly from their website, where guests can enjoy six exclusive benefits such as best rate guarantee, exclusive member’s rate for Park Rewards members, flexibility, pre-arrival requests assistance, free Wi-Fi during stay. Another important benefit that was recently introduced is the “Room for Trees” program, where the Park Hotel Group will plant a tree for every booking made through the website so every one of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives’ guests has a reason to embark on a holiday with a meaningful purpose and a positive impact on Earth.