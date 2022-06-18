Fushifaru Maldives achieves prestigious Green Globe Certification

Fushifaru Maldives, an exquisite island getaway in Lhaviyani Atoll, has been awarded the prestigious Green Globe Certification for its notable sustainability efforts.

Green Globe is the premier sustainability certification and performance improvement program developed specifically for the travel and tourism industry. It provides organisations with a framework to conduct a comprehensive assessment of their sustainability performance, through which they can monitor improvements and obtain the certification. Fushifaru is immensely proud to be a part of the Green Globe community.

At Fushifaru Maldives, sustainability projects are lead by the General Manager, Ahmed Siaar, who has been incorporating sustainable tourism principles and practices into his operation since Fushifaru’s opening on October 24, 2017. Fushifaru is determined to be actively involved in conserving biodiversity and the surrounding ecosystem.