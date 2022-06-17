Hideaway Beach Resort marks Global Wellness Day with action-packed programme

With Global Wellness Day being celebrated around the world on the 11th of June, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa went above and beyond to promote the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, both physically and spiritually. Hideaway said “YES!” to wellness by filling the day with a fun-filled schedule of wellness-inspired activities for guests to get involved as little or as much as they like. In addition to that, the resort also offered a welcome surprise of a special discount available on all spa treatments, select diving center programmes, and motorized water sports activities.

The event began with calming Sunrise Salutation Yoga, allowing guests to start their day in paradise feeling centred and serene. Next, they got their pulses raising at Aquafit, followed by a special afternoon Golfing Experience at the resort’s high-tech Golf Simulator and Putting Green. Other activities included a thrilling Water Sports competition hosted by Deep Blue Watersports – their Watersports provider, Beach Volley against the Hideaway Volley team, and a Sunset Healthy Apéritif Cooking Class with Executive Chef, Oliver Mette. To close the event, guests danced the night away under the Maldivian stars with the resort’s in-house DJ.

General Manager Christophe Adam had this to say about wellness at the resort. “Wellness is becoming something of very much importance around the globe, thus with the annual celebration of this event, we aim to showcase the wellness experiences available at the resort. Together with those experiences in conjunction with the natural beauty and lush vegetation of the resort, we hope to provide not just on global wellness day but all day every day, a curated environment that offers complete physical, mental, and social well-being for our guests and our associates”.

Christophe also noted that Hideaway, together with its Signature Collection, is a resort that offers a multitude of wellness and fitness experiences such as professional Tennis Courts, a state-of-the-art Golf Simulator, and a well-stocked gym. Additionally, he mentioned that plans are already underway to add some rather exciting new fitness and wellness experiences to the resort later this year.

Stay tuned for more information about next year’s Global Wellness Day celebration programme, and to learn more about the exciting range of activities available at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, visit www.hideawaybeachmaldives.com