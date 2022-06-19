Celebrate Intl Yoga Day, World Music Day at W Maldives

Bringing W Hotels passion for FUEL and Music to life, W Maldives will recharge its guests and set the scene this coming International Yoga Day and World Music Day both happening on June 21, 2022.

As W Maldives is known for having its reputation on curating unique and bold experiences to all its guests, a three-day wellness event is designed for the upcoming International Yoga Day. Set to connect its guests through their mind, body and soul, the luxury playground of ultimate #DetoxRetoxRepeat has partnered with best of the best yogis in India to lead the wellness-forward event.

Sarvesh Shashi, The Coolest Yogi of India and Founder & CEO of one of the most leading and prestigious yoga based consumer health company from India to the world – SARVA; and Samiksha Shetty, one of the top most celebrity yoga trainer in Mumbai and co-founder of The Moon Village India, will fuel guests’ inner glow through their mindful and purposeful flows.

The eye-catching wellness approach event invites guests for a rejuvenating Sunrise Yoga at AWAY® Spa Deck on June 20. Aqua Yoga, marks to be the highlight of the three-day wellness event, will happen on June 21 perfect for guests of any generations, flexible or non-flexible, soaking them at the pool at WET. The wellness journey will end on June 22 for a Sunset ESCAPE Yoga sending its guests aboard the luxury yacht ‘ESCAPE’ while admiring the mesmerising Maldivian sunset.

In celebration of the World Music Day, guests are invited for a creative dinner concept called ‘DINNER PLAYLIST’ where they can dine in and bring the music into their dining tables at FIRE on June 21, 2022. W Maldives’ very own Music Curator – Armando Mendes hail from Portugal, will spin the perfect soundtrack of the evening while guests are savouring into the signature dishes with toes in the sand and starry sky above. Pride of Maldives Mariyam Salwa, will also serenade the crowd and amplify the night for a much sumptuous scene.

Take part on this upcoming happenings and maximise your escape by booking W Maldives’ all-inclusive package – W GOT YOU COVERED: https://www.marriott.com/offers/w-got-you-covered-off-14245?propertycode=mlewh. You may also contact our Reservations Team via email Reservations.Wmaldives@whotels.com and/or at +960 666 2222.