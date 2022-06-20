Cora Cora Maldives named best five-star premium all-inclusive resort

Cora Cora Maldives has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best 5-Star Premium All-Inclusive Resort in the Maldives” at the Versatile Excellence Travel Awards (VETA) 2022 hosted by Travel Scapes Magazine.

“We feel truly honoured to receive such an esteemed award at this year’s Versatile Excellence Travel Awards 2022. Everybody here in the Cora Cora Maldives family is thrilled that the resort has been recognised. I am so proud of our team and the exemplary hard work they each put in every day to make every guest’s stay as special and memorable as possible. It’s Freedom Time,” said General Manager Justin Swart.

Cora Cora Maldives offers its guests a one-of-a-kind immersive Maldivian cultural, experiential, and culinary experience. Comprising of 100 villas, 55 of which are over water, the MokshaÒ Spa and Wellbeing Centre, water sports and diving centre, gym, overwater yoga pavilion, outdoor cinema, kids’ club, and Dutch OnionÒ Art Gallery.

Cora Cora Maldives encourages each of its guests to embrace the freedom ethos at the heart of the luxurious resort which is evident in their Premium All-Inclusive Gourmet MeaplanÒ available at their four restaurants and two bars. Cora Cora Maldives is 45-minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport or 30 minutes by domestic flight followed by a 20-minute speedboat journey. Cora Cora Maldives is the ultimate idyllic, island escape.

Cora Cora Maldives is owned and operated by HMM, a privately-owned company, established in 2017. The resort embraces a unique freedom concept whilst incorporating the cultural heritage of the Maldives. With a variety of premium dining options many of which encompass Cora Cora Maldives’ wellness ethos as well as an extensive spa, the luxury five-star resort opened on October 1, 2021.