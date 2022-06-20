Kandima Maldives hosts Italian football stars, Maldives National U19 football team for training camp

Kandima Maldives, the game-changing island (desti)nation known for paving the way for the New Maldives, has hosted uber-cool Italian football stars Davide Calabria (AC Milan) and Patrick Cutrone (Club Empoli / Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Apart from experiencing the wholesome active lifestyle at Kandima from wellness to a multitude of oh-so fun activities, the two Italian professional football players came exclusively to Kandima for a football camp with a selection of players from the Maldives National U19 football team. The camp organised in collaboration with Manta air and Plankton Maldives proved to be an excellent opportunity for the talented under 19 players in the Maldives to train with top Italian professional footballers.

Both Davide Calabria who plays for the Serie A club Milan and Patrick Cutrone who plays Serie A club Empoli and Wolverhampton Wanderers form part of the Italian National team. Kandima Maldives organised a special party for the Italian football stars at our adults-only Forbidden bar with the guests, media, VIPs and Maldivian sports influencers. What’s even cooler is that everyone had the exclusive opportunity to take cool pictures and mingle with their favourite football stars!

Neeraj Seth, Cluster Director of Marketing Communication & Public Relations, Kandima Maldives and Nova Maldives expressed: “At Kandima Maldives, we believe in giving back and bringing a meaningful contribution to our community. We strive to bring innovative and exceptional money-can’t-buy experiences such as bringing famous football stars to mingle with our guests and staff.”

“Known for its active lifestyle experiences, sports are a critical offering at Kandima Maldives, and we aspire to bring invaluable experiences to our ultra-cool playground.”