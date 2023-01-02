TMA says system issue fully resolved

The system issue that led to hundreds of resort-bound tourists being stranded in the airport on Saturday has been fully resolved, TMA announced Monday.

The world’s largest seaplane operator, TMA, suffered a ‘malware attack’ on its check-in system, leaving hundreds of tourists stranded at Velana International Airport for several hours on Saturday when they arrived to celebrate the New Year.

With the systems down TMA was forced to rely on a manual check-in process to send stranded tourists to resorts. But this turned out to be a lengthy process which ultimately led to TMA requesting partner resorts to find alternative transport for their guests.

TMA’s Deputy Manager for Corporate and Business Development, Aishath Ala Abdul Hannan told local media on Monday that the issue was fully resolved Sunday afternoon.

“Operations have now normalised,” she said.