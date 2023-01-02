Myleene Klass, family ring in New Year in luxurious Maldives vacation

Myleene Klass, the British television presenter, classical pianist, and former member of the band Hear’Say, recently spent her New Year holiday in the Maldives with her three children and boyfriend Simon Motson.

Located in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is a tropical paradise made up of 26 coral atolls. The country is known for its crystal clear waters, white sandy beaches, and picturesque overwater bungalows.

Klass took to social media to share her holiday with her followers, posting several photos of the family enjoying the beautiful Maldivian beaches, swimming in the clear waters, and taking part in various water activities. One photo even shows the family celebrating the New Year with a stunning sunset in the background.

In addition to the natural beauty of the Maldives, Klass and her family were also able to enjoy the luxurious amenities of their resort. They stayed in a spacious overwater bungalow with a private plunge pool and had access to world-class dining and spa experiences at a Sun Siyam resort.

It seems that the Klass-Motson family had the perfect way to ring in the New Year with their holiday in the Maldives. From the stunning beaches and crystal clear waters to the luxurious amenities, it’s no wonder the Maldives is a popular destination for travelers from all around the world.

