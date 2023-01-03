Oaga Art Resort officially opens this New Year 2023

Aanlheoa! Oaga Art Resort has opened up for the world during this new year of 2023, singing a welcome song that is their very own. A contemporary brand driven by a Maldivian team, Oaga as a concept revolves around the philosophy of organic community growth. The art resort focuses on elevating the collective story of the Maldive islands with a platform especially made to cater for local artists and craftsmen while embracing the tranquility offered by the surrounding sun, sand and beaches. Oaga Art Resort redefines the Maldivian experience with a never before seen merger of the Maldivian traditional lifestyle with the contemporary.

The resort’s new year 2023 celebration showcased a transition from the traditional ways of the forefathers to the contemporary street style which Oaga encompasses. The celebration was two-fold as they officially announced their homegrown brand to the world, inviting everyone to partake in this unique concept where there is sure to be at least one experience which would appeal to everyone.

Their greatest all-inclusive plan is testament to this, which includes experiences such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) sessions, Thashibari In-Villa Dining, floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and the list goes on.

Part of the all-inclusive plan, their main restaurant, Kaa Kada, takes inspiration from the ultimate comfort of food served on a busy street. Watch the chefs behind the counter as they prepare the a la carte’ meals and enjoy it in a humble and cosy island setting.

A first of its kind, their specialty restaurant, Samaasaa, weaves together interactive literature with a fine dining experience, currently opening with the folk tales of the Maldives. Journey through Chef Zuzu’s five course meal which tells age old tales of lore depicting star-crossed lovers or mythical beasts.

Hoba Spa, their very own holistic wellness brand, offers the essence of Maldivian healing traditions passed down from generations, reimagined completely to cater to the modern day spa experience. The time tested remedial ingredients offer nostalgia which is sure to awaken the senses and ground you to these Maldivian soils. Their ‘Atharuge’ offers curated treatments using locally sourced and handmade oils which can be customised to your liking.

The villas on the island are inspired by the most beloved folktales in the history of Maldives. The Haruge Beach Villa with Private Pool invites you to dive into brightly coloured murals depicting the legend of the two lovers – Dhon Hiyala aa’i Alifulhu – full of splendour, magic, and wild creatures from the deep blue sea.

Inspired by the story of ‘Khalid and Sitti’; the Veyoge Gallery Pool Villas are fashioned after the home where these lovers spent their nights. The spaces are designed to make guests feel stimulated and safe, enhanced from the outside by an invisible mirrored exterior that recalls the magic of Khalid and Sitti’s legend.

The main bar and pool, Raa Baa boasts of the largest hand-painted mural pool in the Maldives, designed and painted by the resort’s Rahvehi resident creatives. The resort has also incorporated the visions of many local artists in other design aspects such as their furniture and walls. There are over 300 hand-painted murals to spot on the island, ranging from walls, pools, tables, chairs and even sign posts.

Oaga Art Resort caters as an authentic Maldivian product with small doses of artistic experiences and learning experiences of Maldivian history and culture. One of their main focus as CSR is to have a platform to promote local talents and give back to the local cottage industries.

Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 4 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.