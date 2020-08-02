Six Senses Laamu recognised among world’s best luxury resorts

Six Senses Laamu has been recognised as one of the best luxury resorts in the world by TripAdvisor.

Last week, Tripadvisor announced the winners of its 18th annual Travellers’ Choice Awards.

This coveted award programme celebrates travellers’ favourite hotels, restaurants and airlines around the world, honouring 4,817 unique businesses this year. Winners are calculated based on the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on Tripadvisor in 2019, prior to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Six Senses Laamu was listed among the ‘Top 25 Luxury Hotels – World’ and ‘Top 25 Hotels – Asia’.

The double win comes just as Six Senses Laamu reopened its doors to guests on Saturday.

Six Senses Laamu is the first and one of the only two resorts in the pristine Laamu atoll. Most of the villas and facilities are built overwater, however beach villas and on-land dining are an option. All villas offer a sense of privacy and seclusion, with an amazing view to the ocean and Maldivian nature.

Six Senses Laamu offers a wide range of dining options, with cuisines from around the world, an ice cream parlour, an overwater wine cellar and a signature Chill Bar.

Many activities, excursions and options are available for everyone to enjoy, both overwater and underwater, in addition to the Six Senses Spa.

Six Senses Laamu hosts one of the largest teams of marine biologists in the Maldives, the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI). Staff from Six Senses Laamu and its three partner NGOs: Manta Trust, Blue Marine Foundation and Olive Ridley Project work together under the banner of MUI and seek to lead the tourism industry in the Maldives with meaningful marine conservation efforts based on research, education and community outreach.