Plan Now, Play Later with Six Senses

As the world unfurls and daydreams turn to the next vacation, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas is reopening around the world.

True to a brand built on wellness, all the extra precautionary steps have been taken care of with great thought and responsibility, so guests can throw off constraints, live life to the full, and be adventurous, free spirited and carefree.

Mindful that everyone has experienced different personal challenges, Six Senses is reopening with the approach of offering all the facilities and amenities of a hotel or resort when needed, with the reassurance of total privacy and seclusion for when they’re not.

All locations are set up to provide ample space for people to pause, reflect and reconnect with themselves and loved ones, while providing a range of optional wellness programming and fun and quirky experiences.

Although the popular #AtHomeWithSixSenses initiative will continue to provide a portal into the heart of the Six Senses community, hosts are very much looking forward to inviting guests back in person. This will hopefully come as a welcome breath of fresh air for people who have been wanting to reawaken their senses and rediscover their laughter.

With ongoing international travel restrictions in place in some countries, and to respect the uncertainty that some guests may be feeling, Six Senses is offering Plan Now, Play Later certificates for all of its resorts.

Each certificate includes an extra 20 per cent value, allowing travellers to buy now and reconnect later, and are valid for a period of three years.

Endless adventures in Maldives

After 10 weeks of exploring the oceans around Six Senses Laamu through a web-based Junior Marine Biology programme, the resort reopens its doors to all guests from August 1.

The beautiful on-land and unique overwater villas offer privacy, coziness and every comfort.

Cuisine is fresh, seasonal, healthful and packed with flavour and goodness, while being locally and responsibly sourced.

There are also boundless adventures available, from trips to uninhabited islands to snorkelling in the coral-rich house reef, deep diving the blue sea, surfing and fishing.

Six Senses Laamu is an idyllic paradise to help guests venture out of the ordinary.