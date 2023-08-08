News
Emirates unveils stylish Bulgari amenity kits for Autumn/Winter season
Emirates is unveiling its new collection of stylish Bulgari amenity kits for the Autumn/Winter season in First and Business Class. The range features new colour palettes and new fragrances, along with a keepsake mirror, and a myriad of thoughtful amenities for passenger comfort, initially on select routes and on long-haul flights.
In keeping with Emirates commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience onboard, the First and Business Class kit bags feature new trending pantones and designs, along with Bulgari fragrances encapsulated in bottles designed exclusively for Emirates. The new range presents eight different collectible bags across First and Business Class, in a classic tan and black fabric, contemporary silver with lilac, or understated black with lilac highlights.
New Business Class Amenity Kits
Featuring one of 2023’s most stylish pantones – silver, the Business Class range offers two bag shapes, a pouch and classic toiletry bag silhouette, both made from vegan leather in a standout metallic silver shade with lilac accents. Each kit features several Bulgari products, including the iconic fragrance BVLGARI OMNIA Amethyste Eau de Toilette. The scent opens with the bright and citrusy facets of pink grapefruit and green sap accords, while the heart reveals rich Damascena Rose Absolute, accompanied by a warm, woody trail where the sweetness of a heliotrope accord melts into the vibrations of solar wood notes. Passengers will also receive a complementary Omnia Amethyste face emulsion and body emulsion to keep their skin hydrated, alongside a rich Bulgari lip balm, and some comfort essentials including a dental kit, double mirror made from a sustainable wheat straw material, deodorant, tissues and a foldaway hairbrush.
Two contemporary classic black fabric bags in varying shapes with tan vegan leather accents will appeal to those who prefer a masculine style. The fragrance included in these kits is BVLGARI POUR HOMME Eau de Toilette, a woody and floral musky scent in which notes of Darjeeling tea, water lily, and guaiac wood blend flawlessly to create a soothing effect. Inspired by the same iconic scent, a complementary Bulgari after shave balm and body emulsion are included, alongside a Gillette razor, shaving foam, a dental kit, deodorant, tissues and a foldaway hairbrush made from sustainable wheat straw.
New First Class Amenity Kits
In First Class, the luxurious range features 4 individual collectible bags, two in black vegan leather with lilac accents, and two in a high-quality black fabric, some with tan vegan leather accents – both containing an array of personalised luxury products.
In the black and lilac kits, encased within a soft Bulgari pouch is the new engraved gold Bulgari mirror – a keepsake piece exclusively crafted for Emirates, alongside a 30ml exclusive bottle of BVLGARI LE GEMME Desiria Eau de Parfum. This rich and sophisticated floral rose scent features violet jade, magnolia and radiant rose petals. The fragrance is complemented by a matching face and body emulsion. The kit also includes a dental kit, refreshing cleansing towel, deodorant, tissues and foldaway hairbrush so that First Class passengers arrive to their destination fully refreshed.
In the black and tan kits, passengers will enjoy a 30ml exclusive bottle of BVLGARI LE GEMME Gyan Eau de Parfum -a sophisticated, woody floral fragrance expressed through Patchouli and Jasmine Sambac. The scent profile reveals that ‘patchouli embodies the velvety sapphires of Kashmir, while jasmine sambac is reminiscent of sumptuous Himalayan skies’. The kit also features a hydrating Bulgari Le Gemme Gyan after shave balm and matching body emulsion, cleansing towel, Gillette razor, shaving foam, dental kit, deodorant, tissues and foldaway hairbrush.
Onboard A380 aircraft, First Class passengers can also use the Onboard Shower Spa which offers a separate range of luxury products – organic and sustainable Voya, from Ireland. First Class passengers can also find a skincare set from luxury Swedish brand Byredo, in their private suites.
Economy and Premium Economy passengers can also look forward to new collectible amenity kits, to be launched towards the end of the year.
Kandolhu Maldives’ exclusive culinary collaboration with Master Celebrity Chef Joe Barza
Kandolhu Maldives is thrilled to announce an extraordinary collaboration with the renowned Master Celebrity Chef Joe Barza. Celebrated for his exceptional expertise in Lebanese Cuisine, Chef Barza will be gracing the island from 23rd to 30th September 2023. During his stay, he will be showcasing a series of exclusive culinary events at Olive, one the five enticing restaurants on offer on the island, for the in-house guests.
With a distinguished background of over 30 years of professional cooking and kitchen management experience, Chef Barza has earned his place as a Lebanese Terroir Culinary Artist. His dedication, professionalism, and innovative culinary vision have set him apart as a true pioneer in the world of gastronomy.
A selection from Chef Barza’s exquisite creations will become a cherished addition to our menu, allowing future guests to savour and enjoy his culinary brilliance even after the exclusive events. This extraordinary collaboration with Chef Barza adds another dimension to the resort’s commitment to providing guests with unforgettable experiences, promising a culinary spectacle like no other.
Kandolhu presents the brilliance of authentic hospitality paired with raw luxury and intuitive service. Fringed by a house reef offering endless underwater adventures and a plethora of dining options, this tiny island makes for that perfect haven.
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo awarded Green Globe certification
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo announces receiving the prestigious and significant Green Globe certification for outstanding sustainability practices. The resort became the first in the Maldives to score 90% in the inaugural audit, which is a structured assessment of the sustainability performance of travel and tourism businesses, and their supply chain partners. The Green Globe Standard includes 44 core criteria supported by over 380 compliance indicators including impactful eco-friendly projects and local community support. The Standard has been developed over three decades and guarantees the highest level of sustainable operations and management.
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo enjoys a unique location set in the world’s largest atoll, in the southern part of Maldives, and is a 90-minute seaplane ride away from Velana International Airport. The resort has an exclusive ‘two-resort island’ design and has two magnificent house reefs offering unparalleled access to some of the best scuba diving and snorkeling in the region. The resort team is passionate about protecting this unique environment as well as educating and involving guests on how they can help with the preservation of the protected marine ecosystem.
Amila Handunwala, General Manager of Raffles Maldives Meradhoo says; “It is an extremely proud moment for the resort and the entire team who have put world-class sustainability initiatives in place – true examples of Raffles Vision – leading from the future. We are delighted to receive this hugely important accolade and certification from Green Globe in recognition of our Team’s passion and accomplishments to put sustainability and conservation at the heart of everything we do. Guests can be assured that when they stay with us, they are actively helping to maintain and improve this amazing natural environment.”
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has invested significantly in energy efficiency programs and have been monitoring the quarterly results of energy and water consumption, as well as waste generation. Some of the initiatives performed include the use of zero plastic in all guest facing areas, in-house gardens, scheduled reef and beach cleaning, waste management etc. The resorts next goal is to get the Green Gold Member status, awarded to members that are certified for five consecutive years.
