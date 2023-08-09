Double the rewards, triple the bliss: Marriott Bonvoy offers double points for 2-bedroom villas, triple points for 3-bedroom villas in Maldives

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, has reveald its most family-friendly escapes for those looking to enjoy a bucket-list break with the whole brood this season.

From jungle cinema sessions, sandbank picnics and surf lessons to enjoy en-famille to craft activities, cooking lessons and bike rides that will keep little ones occupied as parents enjoy some down time, Gili Lankanfushi is the ultimate destination within a destination for discerning travellers of all ages. With under 12s staying free on a half board basis with complimentary speedboat transfers, and a 50% discount plus half-board upgrade for teens*, there’s no better time to book a family stay.

Floating Family Paradise

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives offers a range of family-friendly overwater accommodation options, with a choice of two Family Villas – the Family Villa and Family Villa with Pool – perfectly suited for parents and kids. Sleeping four in two en-suite bedrooms, the villas each include a large living space with a glass-bottomed floor area, terrace, sundeck/pool, indoor jacuzzi and a private gym.

For those who prefer a little more privacy, the two-bedroom Residence and Residence with Pool properties are located at the secluded end of jetty one and feature a master bedroom, large living area and private sundeck/pool. Little ones will love the private water garden, where they can spot nemo, dory and friends passing by throughout the day!

As with all villas at Gili Lankanfushi, the family options come complete with a Mr/Ms Friday private butler. Available 24 hours a day, the kind-natured and hands-on team is trained to cater to guests of all ages’ wishes, from setting up a luxurious star bed on the villa’s roof terrace for an atmospheric night spent sleeping beneath the Maldivian stars to arranging private family beach dinners and all children’s activities guests would like to try.

Active Adventures

Little adventurers will be in heaven at Gili Lankanfushi, with endless activities to keep everyone occupied. Those looking to learn a new skill will adore the chance to learn to surf and hang ten like a pro with Gili’s surfing lessons for guests aged six and up. Perched within its own turquoise house lagoon, the resort is a haven for first-timers finding their way around a board, with some of the country’s best surf spots just a short boat ride away for more experienced teens and adults.

Back on shore, a range of sporting activities awaits, from kids’ Zumba and yoga on the beach to bike rides with Mr/Ms Friday and tik-tac-toe or badminton tournaments. Thrill seekers will delight in the opportunity to take part in a beach treasure hunt, buggy driving lessons, and even a sandcastle-building competition.

In the evenings, a bucket-list jungle cinema under the stars provides the perfect post-dinner entertainment for all, with a selection of family movies shown throughout the week, accompanied by popcorn, snacks, and a mocktail or cocktail or two!

Foodie Fun

The whole brood can enjoy the foodie fun that awaits at Gili Lankanfushi. From family picnics on a secluded sandbank, cupcake decoration and chocolate tasting at Kashiveli restaurant to ice cream tasting at Fini Foni, there are endless opportunities to tantalise those tiny tastebuds. Creative kids will adore the chance to whip up their own mocktail or healthy juice at the iconic Overwater Bar or indulge in a spot of Pizza Making at Kashiveli.

Come dinnertime, parents need not worry about restless little ones, with every table at By The Sea restaurant equipped with a miniature zen garden with sand play tools to keep the kids occupied. Meanwhile, extensive kids menus at both Kashiveli and Fini Foni/The Overwater Bar restaurants provide palate-pleasing options for even the fussiest of eaters!

Culture Kids

Those looking to immerse their family in the local culture will be spoilt for choice at Gili Lankanfushi. ‘Local Hour’ takes place daily at the resort and includes a range of educational activities, including ‘Dhivehi Bas’ Maldivian language lessons, ‘Thoshaali’ Maldivian handicrafts and even ‘Bodu Beru’ sessions to learn to play the traditional drums. At ‘Thimaaveshi’ environment hour, aspiring ecologists can learn about the local marine life from the resident Marine Biologist as well as the sustainability measures the resort is taking to protect it, crafting their own ocean life origami as they learn. Older children and parents can even participate in Gili’s famed ‘Coral Lines’ conservation project, where they will learn about coral reef restoration and rehabilitation, visit the nursing coral on ropes and even adopt a coral. The green-fingered can also take part in a gardening session in the resort’s organic garden, where much of the fresh produce served on the island is grown.

Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport and direct flights from London now available. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy.

Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives start from $1,440 based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.