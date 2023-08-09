News
Double the rewards, triple the bliss: Marriott Bonvoy offers double points for 2-bedroom villas, triple points for 3-bedroom villas in Maldives
Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives is excited to announce the launch of their latest campaign, “Double the Rewards, Triple the Bliss,” inviting travellers to experience ultimate luxury in the mesmerising Maldives with an exclusive bonus points offer on 2 and 3 bedroom villas at the seven resorts. Marriott Bonvoy members can elevate their Maldives vacation to unparalleled heights as they earn double points on stays in a 2-bedroom villa and triple points in a 3-bedroom villa, allowing one to bask in an unforgettable retreat while accumulating Marriott Bonvoy bonus points.
Applicable for stays from August 5, 2023 and beyond excluding the festive season, travelers will have the opportunity to experience the sheer bliss of the Maldives while earning substantial rewards. “Double the Rewards, Triple the Bliss” also aims to welcome new members to the Marriott Bonvoy family, inviting non-members to seize this unparalleled opportunity to join the esteemed loyalty program and unlock exclusive offerings and exciting experiences.
Ideal for families or a group of friends traveling together, the 2 and 3-bedroom villas at Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of seven resorts in the Maldives offer the advantages of luxury and space. Guests can experience the epitome of opulence at some of the most exclusive properties, including the renowned John Jacob Astor Estate at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. The pinnacle of luxury living and the largest estate on the island, and currently the largest 3-bedroom overwater villa in the Maldives, The John Jacob Astor Estate has a private gym, cinema room and spa suites attached to each of the bedrooms, plus three staff quarters, a 92-sqm infinity pool, a jacuzzi and two plunge pools. It also has a fully furnished kitchen, a private overwater sandy beach and can accommodate up to 12 people.
The Ritz-Carlton Estate at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, offers an exquisite experience with three pavilions featuring three bedrooms and a dedicated spa treatment room that can easily transform into a 4th bedroom. The Estate boasts a private sundeck, sunset views, a remarkable 19-meter infinity pool, an outdoor entertainment pavilion and fire pit, and fully retractable floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows. Lounge at beautifully furnished living room, a dedicated spa room, a personal butler and a private chef. The Ritz-Carlton Estate also houses a captivating curated art collection, adding an extra touch of sophistication to this already extraordinary retreat.
For those seeking an overwater oasis, the E-WOW Suite at W Maldives offers a stunning retreat suspended above crystal-clear turquoise waters featuring one of the best house reefs in the Maldives. For families looking for a luxurious escape, the two bedroom Duplex Beach Pool Villas at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa promises an unforgettable experience. Adorned with contemporary design and coloured in beachy hues, with proximity to the Little Griffins Kids Club, the villas provide the perfect sanctuary for a family escape. The Heavenly Beach Residence at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort takes the beachfront experience to new heights with its direct beach access and spacious layout, promising endless moments of relaxation and tranquility. Lastly, cocooned in its own little alcove of the island, the 3-bedroom Thilamaafushi Villa at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa and the 2-bedroom Water Suite at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa are ideal spaces for families and groups seeking a private hideaway to soak in the destination’s relaxing vibe by the beach or overwater respectively. Each of these exceptional villas promises an unforgettable stay, immersing guests in the natural beauty of the Maldives while providing every conceivable modern comfort and indulgence.
“Marriott Bonvoy members are the heart of our hospitality family and their loyalty is truly invaluable to Marriott International. We invite our existing and new members to embark on an extraordinary journey in the Maldives, where ‘Double the Rewards, Triple the Bliss’ awaits them, said Cheryl Lum, Area Director of Marketing -Maldives, Marriott International.
“The Maldives has always been synonymous with luxury and unforgettable getaways,” said Shalinee Ahmed, Market Director of Sales & Marketing – Maldives, Marriott International. “With our ‘Double the Rewards, Triple the Bliss’ campaign, we are excited to elevate the holiday experience for our guests, offering them a chance to earn bonus points while indulging in the Maldives’ breathtaking beauty, staying in our premium villas and suites,” she added.
To know more and take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity embarking on a journey of unparalleled luxury, guests can make their bookings starting from August 5, 2023 click here.
Marriott Bonvoy members can seamlessly earn and redeem their points on stays and experiences at the resorts. To know more about Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in Maldives click here. For more information, visit www.marriott.com
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invests in technology for sustainability
In its ongoing quest to play an active role in protecting the environment, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is investing in pioneering technology to drastically reduce food waste within the resort’s seven food and beverage outlets. The shocking fact that, according to Earth.Org, around one-third of all food worldwide is wasted, while at the same time, one in nine people go hungry, has prompted the five-star resort on the private island of Furanafushi to explore innovative ways with artificial intelligence to address this global social problem. The smart control of air-conditioning systems with the help of INNCOM to improve energy efficiency in the rooms as well complements the comprehensive measures to promote sustainability.
To raise awareness of the daily waste production and to further promote sustainability in practice the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has integrated Winnow’s artificial intelligence into its processes. This incorporates a camera so that monitoring can be done on which food and how much of it is being thrown away. This new technology makes it possible to determine the cost of food waste and also to automatically pass it on to the chef so that he can adjust the calculation accordingly. The aim is to reduce food waste on-site by at least half.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resorts & Spa’s efforts go beyond food waste management. For example, in cooperation with INNCOM Guestroom Management Systems, a system was introduced to control all air conditioning units, which is intelligently linked to the hotel’s property management system. The system analyses the guest status in the individual accommodations and controls the air conditioning units accordingly. When a room is unoccupied, the air conditioning is kept at room temperature to save energy. When a room is occupied, the system automatically adjusts to the current ambient conditions to ensure optimal room temperature. Another effective step to avoid energy waste is the automatic shutdown of the air conditioner when the room door is opened to the outside. This intelligent feature helps to reduce energy consumption and brings the resort closer to its goal of complete energy efficiency. “It is a matter close to our hearts to make a positive impact on the environment,” says Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Resort & Spa, “Our goal is not only to reduce food waste and save energy through innovative technologies and sustainable measures but also to provide our guests with an enjoyable stay with a clear conscience. Together, we are proud to take a significant step towards a more sustainable future.”
Bucket-list family holidays at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury in the Maldives, has reveald its most family-friendly escapes for those looking to enjoy a bucket-list break with the whole brood this season.
From jungle cinema sessions, sandbank picnics and surf lessons to enjoy en-famille to craft activities, cooking lessons and bike rides that will keep little ones occupied as parents enjoy some down time, Gili Lankanfushi is the ultimate destination within a destination for discerning travellers of all ages. With under 12s staying free on a half board basis with complimentary speedboat transfers, and a 50% discount plus half-board upgrade for teens*, there’s no better time to book a family stay.
Floating Family Paradise
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives offers a range of family-friendly overwater accommodation options, with a choice of two Family Villas – the Family Villa and Family Villa with Pool – perfectly suited for parents and kids. Sleeping four in two en-suite bedrooms, the villas each include a large living space with a glass-bottomed floor area, terrace, sundeck/pool, indoor jacuzzi and a private gym.
For those who prefer a little more privacy, the two-bedroom Residence and Residence with Pool properties are located at the secluded end of jetty one and feature a master bedroom, large living area and private sundeck/pool. Little ones will love the private water garden, where they can spot nemo, dory and friends passing by throughout the day!
As with all villas at Gili Lankanfushi, the family options come complete with a Mr/Ms Friday private butler. Available 24 hours a day, the kind-natured and hands-on team is trained to cater to guests of all ages’ wishes, from setting up a luxurious star bed on the villa’s roof terrace for an atmospheric night spent sleeping beneath the Maldivian stars to arranging private family beach dinners and all children’s activities guests would like to try.
Active Adventures
Little adventurers will be in heaven at Gili Lankanfushi, with endless activities to keep everyone occupied. Those looking to learn a new skill will adore the chance to learn to surf and hang ten like a pro with Gili’s surfing lessons for guests aged six and up. Perched within its own turquoise house lagoon, the resort is a haven for first-timers finding their way around a board, with some of the country’s best surf spots just a short boat ride away for more experienced teens and adults.
Back on shore, a range of sporting activities awaits, from kids’ Zumba and yoga on the beach to bike rides with Mr/Ms Friday and tik-tac-toe or badminton tournaments. Thrill seekers will delight in the opportunity to take part in a beach treasure hunt, buggy driving lessons, and even a sandcastle-building competition.
In the evenings, a bucket-list jungle cinema under the stars provides the perfect post-dinner entertainment for all, with a selection of family movies shown throughout the week, accompanied by popcorn, snacks, and a mocktail or cocktail or two!
Foodie Fun
The whole brood can enjoy the foodie fun that awaits at Gili Lankanfushi. From family picnics on a secluded sandbank, cupcake decoration and chocolate tasting at Kashiveli restaurant to ice cream tasting at Fini Foni, there are endless opportunities to tantalise those tiny tastebuds. Creative kids will adore the chance to whip up their own mocktail or healthy juice at the iconic Overwater Bar or indulge in a spot of Pizza Making at Kashiveli.
Come dinnertime, parents need not worry about restless little ones, with every table at By The Sea restaurant equipped with a miniature zen garden with sand play tools to keep the kids occupied. Meanwhile, extensive kids menus at both Kashiveli and Fini Foni/The Overwater Bar restaurants provide palate-pleasing options for even the fussiest of eaters!
Culture Kids
Those looking to immerse their family in the local culture will be spoilt for choice at Gili Lankanfushi. ‘Local Hour’ takes place daily at the resort and includes a range of educational activities, including ‘Dhivehi Bas’ Maldivian language lessons, ‘Thoshaali’ Maldivian handicrafts and even ‘Bodu Beru’ sessions to learn to play the traditional drums. At ‘Thimaaveshi’ environment hour, aspiring ecologists can learn about the local marine life from the resident Marine Biologist as well as the sustainability measures the resort is taking to protect it, crafting their own ocean life origami as they learn. Older children and parents can even participate in Gili’s famed ‘Coral Lines’ conservation project, where they will learn about coral reef restoration and rehabilitation, visit the nursing coral on ropes and even adopt a coral. The green-fingered can also take part in a gardening session in the resort’s organic garden, where much of the fresh produce served on the island is grown.
Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport and direct flights from London now available. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery with a laid-back-luxury, ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy.
Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives start from $1,440 based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.
Emirates unveils stylish Bulgari amenity kits for Autumn/Winter season
Emirates is unveiling its new collection of stylish Bulgari amenity kits for the Autumn/Winter season in First and Business Class. The range features new colour palettes and new fragrances, along with a keepsake mirror, and a myriad of thoughtful amenities for passenger comfort, initially on select routes and on long-haul flights.
In keeping with Emirates commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience onboard, the First and Business Class kit bags feature new trending pantones and designs, along with Bulgari fragrances encapsulated in bottles designed exclusively for Emirates. The new range presents eight different collectible bags across First and Business Class, in a classic tan and black fabric, contemporary silver with lilac, or understated black with lilac highlights.
New Business Class Amenity Kits
Featuring one of 2023’s most stylish pantones – silver, the Business Class range offers two bag shapes, a pouch and classic toiletry bag silhouette, both made from vegan leather in a standout metallic silver shade with lilac accents. Each kit features several Bulgari products, including the iconic fragrance BVLGARI OMNIA Amethyste Eau de Toilette. The scent opens with the bright and citrusy facets of pink grapefruit and green sap accords, while the heart reveals rich Damascena Rose Absolute, accompanied by a warm, woody trail where the sweetness of a heliotrope accord melts into the vibrations of solar wood notes. Passengers will also receive a complementary Omnia Amethyste face emulsion and body emulsion to keep their skin hydrated, alongside a rich Bulgari lip balm, and some comfort essentials including a dental kit, double mirror made from a sustainable wheat straw material, deodorant, tissues and a foldaway hairbrush.
Two contemporary classic black fabric bags in varying shapes with tan vegan leather accents will appeal to those who prefer a masculine style. The fragrance included in these kits is BVLGARI POUR HOMME Eau de Toilette, a woody and floral musky scent in which notes of Darjeeling tea, water lily, and guaiac wood blend flawlessly to create a soothing effect. Inspired by the same iconic scent, a complementary Bulgari after shave balm and body emulsion are included, alongside a Gillette razor, shaving foam, a dental kit, deodorant, tissues and a foldaway hairbrush made from sustainable wheat straw.
New First Class Amenity Kits
In First Class, the luxurious range features 4 individual collectible bags, two in black vegan leather with lilac accents, and two in a high-quality black fabric, some with tan vegan leather accents – both containing an array of personalised luxury products.
In the black and lilac kits, encased within a soft Bulgari pouch is the new engraved gold Bulgari mirror – a keepsake piece exclusively crafted for Emirates, alongside a 30ml exclusive bottle of BVLGARI LE GEMME Desiria Eau de Parfum. This rich and sophisticated floral rose scent features violet jade, magnolia and radiant rose petals. The fragrance is complemented by a matching face and body emulsion. The kit also includes a dental kit, refreshing cleansing towel, deodorant, tissues and foldaway hairbrush so that First Class passengers arrive to their destination fully refreshed.
In the black and tan kits, passengers will enjoy a 30ml exclusive bottle of BVLGARI LE GEMME Gyan Eau de Parfum -a sophisticated, woody floral fragrance expressed through Patchouli and Jasmine Sambac. The scent profile reveals that ‘patchouli embodies the velvety sapphires of Kashmir, while jasmine sambac is reminiscent of sumptuous Himalayan skies’. The kit also features a hydrating Bulgari Le Gemme Gyan after shave balm and matching body emulsion, cleansing towel, Gillette razor, shaving foam, dental kit, deodorant, tissues and foldaway hairbrush.
Onboard A380 aircraft, First Class passengers can also use the Onboard Shower Spa which offers a separate range of luxury products – organic and sustainable Voya, from Ireland. First Class passengers can also find a skincare set from luxury Swedish brand Byredo, in their private suites.
Economy and Premium Economy passengers can also look forward to new collectible amenity kits, to be launched towards the end of the year.
