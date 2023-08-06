News
Kandolhu Maldives’ exclusive culinary collaboration with Master Celebrity Chef Joe Barza
Kandolhu Maldives is thrilled to announce an extraordinary collaboration with the renowned Master Celebrity Chef Joe Barza. Celebrated for his exceptional expertise in Lebanese Cuisine, Chef Barza will be gracing the island from 23rd to 30th September 2023. During his stay, he will be showcasing a series of exclusive culinary events at Olive, one the five enticing restaurants on offer on the island, for the in-house guests.
With a distinguished background of over 30 years of professional cooking and kitchen management experience, Chef Barza has earned his place as a Lebanese Terroir Culinary Artist. His dedication, professionalism, and innovative culinary vision have set him apart as a true pioneer in the world of gastronomy.
A selection from Chef Barza’s exquisite creations will become a cherished addition to our menu, allowing future guests to savour and enjoy his culinary brilliance even after the exclusive events. This extraordinary collaboration with Chef Barza adds another dimension to the resort’s commitment to providing guests with unforgettable experiences, promising a culinary spectacle like no other.
Kandolhu presents the brilliance of authentic hospitality paired with raw luxury and intuitive service. Fringed by a house reef offering endless underwater adventures and a plethora of dining options, this tiny island makes for that perfect haven.
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo awarded Green Globe certification
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo announces receiving the prestigious and significant Green Globe certification for outstanding sustainability practices. The resort became the first in the Maldives to score 90% in the inaugural audit, which is a structured assessment of the sustainability performance of travel and tourism businesses, and their supply chain partners. The Green Globe Standard includes 44 core criteria supported by over 380 compliance indicators including impactful eco-friendly projects and local community support. The Standard has been developed over three decades and guarantees the highest level of sustainable operations and management.
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo enjoys a unique location set in the world’s largest atoll, in the southern part of Maldives, and is a 90-minute seaplane ride away from Velana International Airport. The resort has an exclusive ‘two-resort island’ design and has two magnificent house reefs offering unparalleled access to some of the best scuba diving and snorkeling in the region. The resort team is passionate about protecting this unique environment as well as educating and involving guests on how they can help with the preservation of the protected marine ecosystem.
Amila Handunwala, General Manager of Raffles Maldives Meradhoo says; “It is an extremely proud moment for the resort and the entire team who have put world-class sustainability initiatives in place – true examples of Raffles Vision – leading from the future. We are delighted to receive this hugely important accolade and certification from Green Globe in recognition of our Team’s passion and accomplishments to put sustainability and conservation at the heart of everything we do. Guests can be assured that when they stay with us, they are actively helping to maintain and improve this amazing natural environment.”
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has invested significantly in energy efficiency programs and have been monitoring the quarterly results of energy and water consumption, as well as waste generation. Some of the initiatives performed include the use of zero plastic in all guest facing areas, in-house gardens, scheduled reef and beach cleaning, waste management etc. The resorts next goal is to get the Green Gold Member status, awarded to members that are certified for five consecutive years.
JOALI Maldives, JOALI BEING to feature in BBC’s Series Five of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby
BBC Viewers will be taken behind the scenes of JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING , airing later this month on 13 August 2023. It’s the first time the popular BBC show will go behind the scenes at a luxury resort in the Maldivian Archipelago, known for its picturesque location.
In series five, viewers can expect the usual mix of awe-inspiring location and innovative facilities taking a closer look at the day-to-day running of the resorts, as presenters Monica Galetti and Rob Rinder work alongside the teams on hand to discover the everyday running of the two exclusive resorts which are accessible by boat, a short 20-minutes apart.
In addition to exploring the accommodation options at both resorts, no episode of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby would be complete without a closer look at the dining experiences on offer. JOALI BEING, the focus remains firmly on cuisine aimed at improving wellbeing with earth-to-table concepts throughout its restaurants with emphasis on eating seasonally, where possible. JOALI Maldives offers menus curated by world-renowned Michelin chefs.
“We’re thrilled to be the focus of one of the episodes of the new BBC series. We have been huge fans for a while and we’re in good company, as they’ve featured so many incredible locations from around the world over the years. And we really loved having the team here getting to grips with the day-to-day running of each resort,” Hakan Öztürk, Tourism Group Managing Director of Gurok Group, parent company of JOALI.
“In addition to our beautiful surroundings and incredible facilities and experiences, we hope viewers also enjoy seeing the community aspect of our resorts which is at the heart of everything that we do. We are a working family and that helps us deliver incredible service. A brand that supports and uplifts its community, breeds longevity and trust.”
The Amazing Hotel’s team also visited local neighbouring islands to get a feel for the region and its communities which ties in well with JOALI’s commitment to the environment and community. JOALI’s Joy of Caring programme is their dedication to the local community. These include dedicated grant schemes with added focus on safeguarding the planet, fostering community wellbeing through education around food and sustainability (and farming) along with additional initiatives with local schools; plus helping to create platforms for women with focus on empowerment through education, training and work equality plus nurturing ethical consumption through green farming on land and sea.
The JOALI Reef Restoration programme is crucial to the rehabilitation of the coral reef following the devastating coral bleaching that occurred back in 2016 where 85% of the Maldives’ corals died. Using a two-step gardening concept, the resort is growing corals in a mid-water nursery before planting back in the reef. The environmentally conscious resort’s design was built around the natural landscape preserving over 1,000 trees in the process of rebuilding. Single-use plastic is also banned from the island.
