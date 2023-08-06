Kandolhu Maldives’ exclusive culinary collaboration with Master Celebrity Chef Joe Barza

BBC Viewers will be taken behind the scenes of JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING , airing later this month on 13 August 2023. It’s the first time the popular BBC show will go behind the scenes at a luxury resort in the Maldivian Archipelago, known for its picturesque location.

In series five, viewers can expect the usual mix of awe-inspiring location and innovative facilities taking a closer look at the day-to-day running of the resorts, as presenters Monica Galetti and Rob Rinder work alongside the teams on hand to discover the everyday running of the two exclusive resorts which are accessible by boat, a short 20-minutes apart.

In addition to exploring the accommodation options at both resorts, no episode of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby would be complete without a closer look at the dining experiences on offer. JOALI BEING, the focus remains firmly on cuisine aimed at improving wellbeing with earth-to-table concepts throughout its restaurants with emphasis on eating seasonally, where possible. JOALI Maldives offers menus curated by world-renowned Michelin chefs.

“We’re thrilled to be the focus of one of the episodes of the new BBC series. We have been huge fans for a while and we’re in good company, as they’ve featured so many incredible locations from around the world over the years. And we really loved having the team here getting to grips with the day-to-day running of each resort,” Hakan Öztürk, Tourism Group Managing Director of Gurok Group, parent company of JOALI.

“In addition to our beautiful surroundings and incredible facilities and experiences, we hope viewers also enjoy seeing the community aspect of our resorts which is at the heart of everything that we do. We are a working family and that helps us deliver incredible service. A brand that supports and uplifts its community, breeds longevity and trust.”

The Amazing Hotel’s team also visited local neighbouring islands to get a feel for the region and its communities which ties in well with JOALI’s commitment to the environment and community. JOALI’s Joy of Caring programme is their dedication to the local community. These include dedicated grant schemes with added focus on safeguarding the planet, fostering community wellbeing through education around food and sustainability (and farming) along with additional initiatives with local schools; plus helping to create platforms for women with focus on empowerment through education, training and work equality plus nurturing ethical consumption through green farming on land and sea.

The JOALI Reef Restoration programme is crucial to the rehabilitation of the coral reef following the devastating coral bleaching that occurred back in 2016 where 85% of the Maldives’ corals died. Using a two-step gardening concept, the resort is growing corals in a mid-water nursery before planting back in the reef. The environmentally conscious resort’s design was built around the natural landscape preserving over 1,000 trees in the process of rebuilding. Single-use plastic is also banned from the island.