The Standard, Maldives brings Lunar New Year energy to Raa Atoll

The Standard, Maldives will mark the Lunar New Year this February with a week-long celebration that invites guests to swap urban festivities for the turquoise waters of the Raa Atoll. Taking place from 17 to 22 February, the programme will transform the island resort into a festive setting that blends time-honoured traditions with the brand’s playful and contemporary character.

Designed to move beyond a conventional island escape, the celebrations will open with lively visual touches, including jumping stilts and fortune cookies, setting the tone for a week where Maldivian tranquillity meets the spirit of East Asian culture. Throughout the programme, guests will be immersed in a series of experiences that combine culinary creativity, entertainment and cultural expression.

Food takes centre stage in the Lunar New Year offering, with a diverse line-up of dining events curated to engage all the senses. Highlights include an Asian Street Food buffet inspired by classic Chinese motifs, alongside more refined beachfront experiences such as five-course Crab Night and Lobster Night dinners at Kula Beach. Interactive elements are also woven into the programme, with Tangyuan Time at Joos Café inviting families to prepare traditional sweet glutinous rice balls together, while younger guests can participate in a dedicated mocktail-making masterclass.

Evenings at the resort will be defined by high-energy entertainment and cultural performances. Todis Beach will host LED and fire shows, complemented by special Chinese dance performances that illuminate the shoreline after dark. Adding a local dimension to the celebrations, Maldivian Boduberu drumming will feature prominently, creating a rhythmic fusion of regional and international traditions. For guests seeking a more relaxed pace, the programme also includes a Lunar New Year Movie Night at the main pool and a Bingo Night at Todis Bar.

Commenting on the celebrations, Sonika Adlakha, Commercial Director of The Standard, Maldives, said the aim was to create a Lunar New Year experience that feels both authentic and adventurous. She noted that by combining the dynamic energy of street food markets and fire shows with the calm luxury of a Maldivian retreat, the resort is offering guests a distinctive way to welcome the Year of the Horse.

To complement the festivities, the resort is offering a Premium All-Inclusive Package, designed to provide seamless access to the week’s dining and entertainment programme. The package includes the full range of culinary experiences, from Asian Street Food stalls to themed buffets at Kula, as well as a selection of premium spirits, cocktails and refreshments. This offering allows guests to fully immerse themselves in the celebrations while enjoying the freedom to experience the Lunar New Year at The Standard, Maldives without limits.