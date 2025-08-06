NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort celebrates two years of extraordinary hospitality

NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort has marked its second anniversary since becoming part of the NH Collection brand by Minor Hotels. Operating under the upper-upscale NH Collection label since 1 August 2023, the resort has continued to offer immersive guest experiences shaped by the spirit of the Maldives and NH Collection’s commitment to premium service and genuine hospitality.

The anniversary offers a moment to reflect on the resort’s journey in elevating standards while preserving the elements that guests have always cherished: untouched natural surroundings, sincere service, and peaceful seclusion. Over the past two years, the resort has established itself as a sanctuary for couples, families, and solo travellers seeking comfort, exploration, and meaningful connection.

In line with the NH Collection’s ethos to ‘Feel the Extraordinary,’ the resort has embraced a philosophy of exceeding expectations. The team has prioritised delivering seamless stays enriched by thoughtful details, warm hospitality, and inspiring environments. Enhancements have included revitalised dining experiences and updated wellness offerings, all carefully curated to help guests savour every moment.

Key developments over the two-year period include the continued provision of five-star service in a premium setting, the addition of multilingual team members to cater to an international clientele, a strengthened commitment to eco-conscious practices in line with the brand’s sustainability goals, and a refreshed visual identity across both digital and physical touchpoints.

As NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort enters its third year under the brand, it remains dedicated to refining its signature experience—a harmonious blend of natural beauty, understated elegance, and attentive care.

Reflecting on the occasion, General Manager Frans Westraadt remarked, “Every anniversary is a reminder of what we stand for. We are proud of how far we’ve come in delivering extraordinary stays while staying true to our values. The trust of our guests and the dedication of our team are what fuel us.”