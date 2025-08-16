News
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort opens final days to book Endless Horizon Maldives Escape offer
With limited time remaining, NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort is encouraging guests to take advantage of its seasonal “Endless Horizon, Maldives Escape” offer before the booking window closes on 31 August 2025. Originally launched in July, the promotion remains available for stays from 1 October 2025 to 31 March 2026, targeting guests seeking value-driven peak season travel.
Whether you’re planning a romantic escape or a long-overdue family holiday, this offer gives you more time on the island with fewer add-ons to worry about. Reef restaurant brings the ease of daily dining with global flavors and Maldivian touches, while the destination dining experience adds something personal and memorable. The spa credit invites guests to slow down and reconnect in a natural setting, while the transfer discount ensures that longer stays bring even greater value. Every detail is designed to create a seamless and enriching experience from arrival to farewel
Positioned in the secluded Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, NH Collection Maldives Havodda blends pristine beaches, spacious villas, and thoughtful service in a natural island setting. The journey begins with a one-hour domestic flight to Kaadedhdhoo, followed by a short speedboat ride to the resort.
Offer Inclusions
- 30% savings on accommodation
- Daily breakfast and dinner at Reef
- One destination dining experience per stay
- USD 30 spa credit per person
- 50% off roundtrip transfers to and from Malé for stays of six nights or more
“This campaign delivers real value during our most popular travel window,” said Ibrahim Sifaah, Assistant Marketing Manager. “With limited time left, we’re making one final push to ensure our partners and future guests don’t miss out.”
Guests are invited to book directly via the offer page before 31 August here.
News
Milaidhoo Maldives presents ‘Reef Stories’ in celebration of World Photo Day
This World Photo Day, Milaidhoo Maldives opens a compelling new chapter in ocean storytelling with the launch of “Reef Stories”, a digital gallery dedicated to showcasing the breathtaking marine life flourishing around our island sanctuary, through the unique eyes and artistry of our guests.
Tucked within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo is more than just paradise, it’s a living masterpiece painted with dazzling coral reefs, crystal-clear waters and gentle giants like manta rays and sea turtles. Every wave, every current, every splash holds a story waiting to be captured.
“Reef Stories” invites guests to share their unforgettable encounters beneath the waves, each image a work of art that reflects personal perspective, emotion and the intimate connection between photographer and ocean. From shy sea turtles weaving through coral gardens to magical moments swimming alongside majestic manta rays, these photographs weave together a collective tapestry celebrating the beauty and fragility of our underwater world.
At the heart of this initiative is Ocean Stories, Milaidhoo’s aquatic discovery centre led by expert PADI 5-star dive instructors and a resident marine biologist. Guests deepen their connection to the ocean through guided snorkelling, diving, citizen science projects and educational talks, designed to inspire stewardship of this precious ecosystem.
True to Milaidhoo’s commitment to sustainability, we prioritise non-motorised water activities like kayaking, paddleboarding and windsurfing, ensuring guests experience the lagoon’s magic with minimal impact.
As Abdulla Mufeed, Base Leader, puts it: “Reef Stories is more than a collection of images; it’s a celebration of our guests’ personal perspectives and deep connection to the ocean. By sharing these moments, we hope to inspire greater care and conservation as well as to encourage those less familiar with the water to discover the magic beneath the surface.”
This World Photo Day, Milaidhoo invites you to become part of the story by uploading your Milaidhoo Moments in sharing your Reef Story.
News
Sirru Fen Fushi welcomes Anastasia Yatsenko for 3-day Pilates escape
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, a distinguished member of the prestigious The Leading Hotels of the World collection, has announced an exclusive 3-day wellness experience, Pilates Escape in Paradise. Led by certified Pilates instructor Anastasia Yatsenko, artistic director of a renowned contemporary dance company, celebrated choreographer, Honored Artist of Russia, and former ballerina of the Bolshoi Theatre, the retreat promises a transformative journey of grace, strength, and mindful movement.
From September 19 to 21, 2025, guests of the resort will embark on a unique journey toward harmony of body and mind. Anastasia Yatsenko brings to each session grace, precision, and mindfulness, shaped by years of performing on the world’s leading stages.
Each day of the retreat features two signature sessions, morning and evening, designed to follow the natural rhythm of the day and aimed at improving posture, flexibility, strength, and inner balance. Participants will discover the capabilities of their bodies through a free movement practice, release tension with specialized stretches that realign the entire body and correct posture, and enjoy sunset sessions focused on breathing and emotional relaxation. These practices are suitable for both experienced participants and beginners.
The Pilates Escape retreat with Anastasia Yatsenko at Sirru Fen Fushi offers a chance to restore energy, achieve inner balance, and spend time in the secluded atmosphere of a paradise island surrounded by breathtaking Maldivian scenery.
To book your stay and participate in The Pilates Escape with Anastasia Yatsenko, please visit www.sirrufenfushi.com or email reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Action
From reef to horizon: Immersive island experiences at Angsana Velavaru
Angsana Velavaru invites travelers to immerse themselves in a rhythm shaped by tides, coral gardens, and island breezes. This oceanfront retreat is located in one of the Maldives’ most vibrant marine environments. It is known as “Turtle Island” and is a 40-minute seaplane ride from Male’. The resort curates experiences for those who are drawn to discovery, depth, and the beauty of nature’s untouched corners. Angsana Velavaru offers a getaway to extraordinary diving, barefoot island adventures, and sea-bound journey.
Into the Blue: Dive Sites and Snorkelling Discoveries
Angsana Velavaru is at the center of a marine wonderland with more than 30 dive sites just minutes away. The resort’s PADI 5-Star Gold Dive Centre leads guests to explore dramatic drop-offs, gentle coral slopes, and manta ray cleaning stations. The resort offers tailored expeditions and daily two-tank dives for both experienced and beginner divers.
For those who prefer to snorkel, the house reef offers an introduction to coral life. Guided safaris, led by marine experts, provide a deeper appreciation for reef ecosystems10. The calm waters surrounding the island make it easy for even first-time snorkelers to experience the ocean.
Ocean Adventures: Cruising, Fishing and Sunset Moments
Guests can step aboard traditional dhonis to experience the ocean from a new perspective. Unforgettable views are available whether you are on a dolphin cruise or a sunset sail. Traditional handline fishing trips, guided by a local crew, are also available for a hands-on experience. Other highlights include sandbank escapes and private boat charters, which are designed to slow down time and deepen one’s connection to the sea.
Land Experiences and Island Explorations
Angsana Velavaru offers morning nature walks and visits to local islands for a glimpse into Maldivian island life. At the resort’s Marine Lab, guests can take part in coral planting or learn about marine conservation from resident marine biologists. For families, the Ranger’s Club provides meaningful moments for young explorers with treasure hunts, marine workshops, and outdoor games. Solo travelers or couples can enjoy quiet moments under the stars, yoga by the beach, or walking around the island.
Angsana Velavaru offers immersion and the chance to become part of a living seascape. Every moment resonates with nature’s quiet power.
