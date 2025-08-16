NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort opens final days to book Endless Horizon Maldives Escape offer

Angsana Velavaru invites travelers to immerse themselves in a rhythm shaped by tides, coral gardens, and island breezes. This oceanfront retreat is located in one of the Maldives’ most vibrant marine environments. It is known as “Turtle Island” and is a 40-minute seaplane ride from Male’. The resort curates experiences for those who are drawn to discovery, depth, and the beauty of nature’s untouched corners. Angsana Velavaru offers a getaway to extraordinary diving, barefoot island adventures, and sea-bound journey.

Into the Blue: Dive Sites and Snorkelling Discoveries

Angsana Velavaru is at the center of a marine wonderland with more than 30 dive sites just minutes away. The resort’s PADI 5-Star Gold Dive Centre leads guests to explore dramatic drop-offs, gentle coral slopes, and manta ray cleaning stations. The resort offers tailored expeditions and daily two-tank dives for both experienced and beginner divers.

For those who prefer to snorkel, the house reef offers an introduction to coral life. Guided safaris, led by marine experts, provide a deeper appreciation for reef ecosystems10. The calm waters surrounding the island make it easy for even first-time snorkelers to experience the ocean.

Ocean Adventures: Cruising, Fishing and Sunset Moments

Guests can step aboard traditional dhonis to experience the ocean from a new perspective. Unforgettable views are available whether you are on a dolphin cruise or a sunset sail. Traditional handline fishing trips, guided by a local crew, are also available for a hands-on experience. Other highlights include sandbank escapes and private boat charters, which are designed to slow down time and deepen one’s connection to the sea.

Land Experiences and Island Explorations

Angsana Velavaru offers morning nature walks and visits to local islands for a glimpse into Maldivian island life. At the resort’s Marine Lab, guests can take part in coral planting or learn about marine conservation from resident marine biologists. For families, the Ranger’s Club provides meaningful moments for young explorers with treasure hunts, marine workshops, and outdoor games. Solo travelers or couples can enjoy quiet moments under the stars, yoga by the beach, or walking around the island.

Angsana Velavaru offers immersion and the chance to become part of a living seascape. Every moment resonates with nature’s quiet power.