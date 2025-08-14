News
Milaidhoo Maldives presents ‘Reef Stories’ in celebration of World Photo Day
This World Photo Day, Milaidhoo Maldives opens a compelling new chapter in ocean storytelling with the launch of “Reef Stories”, a digital gallery dedicated to showcasing the breathtaking marine life flourishing around our island sanctuary, through the unique eyes and artistry of our guests.
Tucked within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo is more than just paradise, it’s a living masterpiece painted with dazzling coral reefs, crystal-clear waters and gentle giants like manta rays and sea turtles. Every wave, every current, every splash holds a story waiting to be captured.
“Reef Stories” invites guests to share their unforgettable encounters beneath the waves, each image a work of art that reflects personal perspective, emotion and the intimate connection between photographer and ocean. From shy sea turtles weaving through coral gardens to magical moments swimming alongside majestic manta rays, these photographs weave together a collective tapestry celebrating the beauty and fragility of our underwater world.
At the heart of this initiative is Ocean Stories, Milaidhoo’s aquatic discovery centre led by expert PADI 5-star dive instructors and a resident marine biologist. Guests deepen their connection to the ocean through guided snorkelling, diving, citizen science projects and educational talks, designed to inspire stewardship of this precious ecosystem.
True to Milaidhoo’s commitment to sustainability, we prioritise non-motorised water activities like kayaking, paddleboarding and windsurfing, ensuring guests experience the lagoon’s magic with minimal impact.
As Abdulla Mufeed, Base Leader, puts it: “Reef Stories is more than a collection of images; it’s a celebration of our guests’ personal perspectives and deep connection to the ocean. By sharing these moments, we hope to inspire greater care and conservation as well as to encourage those less familiar with the water to discover the magic beneath the surface.”
This World Photo Day, Milaidhoo invites you to become part of the story by uploading your Milaidhoo Moments in sharing your Reef Story.
News
Sirru Fen Fushi welcomes Anastasia Yatsenko for 3-day Pilates escape
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, a distinguished member of the prestigious The Leading Hotels of the World collection, has announced an exclusive 3-day wellness experience, Pilates Escape in Paradise. Led by certified Pilates instructor Anastasia Yatsenko, artistic director of a renowned contemporary dance company, celebrated choreographer, Honored Artist of Russia, and former ballerina of the Bolshoi Theatre, the retreat promises a transformative journey of grace, strength, and mindful movement.
From September 19 to 21, 2025, guests of the resort will embark on a unique journey toward harmony of body and mind. Anastasia Yatsenko brings to each session grace, precision, and mindfulness, shaped by years of performing on the world’s leading stages.
Each day of the retreat features two signature sessions, morning and evening, designed to follow the natural rhythm of the day and aimed at improving posture, flexibility, strength, and inner balance. Participants will discover the capabilities of their bodies through a free movement practice, release tension with specialized stretches that realign the entire body and correct posture, and enjoy sunset sessions focused on breathing and emotional relaxation. These practices are suitable for both experienced participants and beginners.
The Pilates Escape retreat with Anastasia Yatsenko at Sirru Fen Fushi offers a chance to restore energy, achieve inner balance, and spend time in the secluded atmosphere of a paradise island surrounded by breathtaking Maldivian scenery.
To book your stay and participate in The Pilates Escape with Anastasia Yatsenko, please visit www.sirrufenfushi.com or email reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Action
From reef to horizon: Immersive island experiences at Angsana Velavaru
Angsana Velavaru invites travelers to immerse themselves in a rhythm shaped by tides, coral gardens, and island breezes. This oceanfront retreat is located in one of the Maldives’ most vibrant marine environments. It is known as “Turtle Island” and is a 40-minute seaplane ride from Male’. The resort curates experiences for those who are drawn to discovery, depth, and the beauty of nature’s untouched corners. Angsana Velavaru offers a getaway to extraordinary diving, barefoot island adventures, and sea-bound journey.
Into the Blue: Dive Sites and Snorkelling Discoveries
Angsana Velavaru is at the center of a marine wonderland with more than 30 dive sites just minutes away. The resort’s PADI 5-Star Gold Dive Centre leads guests to explore dramatic drop-offs, gentle coral slopes, and manta ray cleaning stations. The resort offers tailored expeditions and daily two-tank dives for both experienced and beginner divers.
For those who prefer to snorkel, the house reef offers an introduction to coral life. Guided safaris, led by marine experts, provide a deeper appreciation for reef ecosystems10. The calm waters surrounding the island make it easy for even first-time snorkelers to experience the ocean.
Ocean Adventures: Cruising, Fishing and Sunset Moments
Guests can step aboard traditional dhonis to experience the ocean from a new perspective. Unforgettable views are available whether you are on a dolphin cruise or a sunset sail. Traditional handline fishing trips, guided by a local crew, are also available for a hands-on experience. Other highlights include sandbank escapes and private boat charters, which are designed to slow down time and deepen one’s connection to the sea.
Land Experiences and Island Explorations
Angsana Velavaru offers morning nature walks and visits to local islands for a glimpse into Maldivian island life. At the resort’s Marine Lab, guests can take part in coral planting or learn about marine conservation from resident marine biologists. For families, the Ranger’s Club provides meaningful moments for young explorers with treasure hunts, marine workshops, and outdoor games. Solo travelers or couples can enjoy quiet moments under the stars, yoga by the beach, or walking around the island.
Angsana Velavaru offers immersion and the chance to become part of a living seascape. Every moment resonates with nature’s quiet power.
Action
Sierra Kerr joins surfing lineup for 2025 Four Seasons Maldives Champions Trophy
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa has announced Australian surfing prodigy Sierra Kerr as the third confirmed competitor for the 2025 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy. Running from September 4 to 11, 2025, the 13th edition of this one-of-a-kind event will see the 18-year-old natural footer become the youngest ever competitor in the tournament’s history, with her sights set on becoming the first female champion.
For Kerr, the invitation marks a full-circle moment. At just 12 years old, she watched her father, Josh Kerr, take home the trophy in both 2018 and 2019 from the channel at Sultans. “I’ve got so many great memories of the Maldives,” says Kerr, who grew up between Australia’s Gold Coast and California. “I had so much fun enjoying the waves and all the activities with my family. Seeing Dad win the Surfing Champions Trophy was amazing, and I remember saying that I hoped one day I’d surf well enough to be invited myself!”
Now a 2023 World Junior Champion and celebrated multi-sport athlete, Kerr is more than ready to tackle the event’s unique format, which challenges surfers across three board disciplines: single fin, twin fin and thruster. “I’m super excited by the format,” she shares. “I’ve competed on a twin-fin before, but never on a single fin. JS Industries make my thrusters but my Dad’s new brand, Draft, will be making my twin fin and single fins, and I can’t wait to ride the best of both worlds!”
Adaptability is one of Kerr’s strengths. In addition to her achievements in surfing and skateboarding, she maintains an impressive golf handicap of 8. Her sights, however, are firmly set on carving her name into the Surfing Champions Trophy record books. “Dad taking the event out was so inspiring,” she continues. “No female has ever won the Surfing Champions Trophy before, so it would be so awesome to be the first!”
While the surf is centre stage, the return to Kuda Huraa is just as meaningful for Kerr. “Four Seasons is the best of the best,” she adds. “It’s beautiful, has so many fun activities, and the staff are so kind and helpful. I’m pretty sure they know what you want long before you do!”
Kerr joins fellow Australians Craig Anderson and Jesse Mendes on the 2025 roster, with the final three surfers — including a Maldivian wildcard — to be revealed in the coming weeks.
The Surfing Champions Trophy will run from September 4 to 11, 2025, at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. Guests staying during the week-long event will enjoy front-row access to the action, with the chance to spectate the daily heats from the resort’s luxury boats. Each day’s heat winners are announced back on the island during informal beachfront gatherings, where guests are warmly welcomed to mingle with the competitors both in and out of the water.
For those inspired to experience the waves firsthand, the resort’s Surf’s Up package offers an unforgettable way to surf like the pros. The experience includes round-trip speedboat transfers between Velana International Airport and the resort, welcome refreshments and gifts on arrival, and daily breakfast at Café Huraa. Guests enjoy four days of ability-based surf coaching, complete with guided boat transfers to nearby breaks, complimentary use of surfboards and stand-up paddleboards, and daily group yoga sessions to support body and balance. To help ease wave-weary muscles, the package also includes a 60-minute Islander or Surfer massage for two. Surf experiences are tailored to both beginners and seasoned surfers, from lagoon-based introductory sessions to advanced coaching clinics that chase the perfect ride.
To reserve a Surf’s Up stay, click here or contact the Central Reservations department at +960 66 00 888 or email reservations.mal@fourseasons.com.
