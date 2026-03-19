Loredana to attend Caravela opening at NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort

NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort has announced the upcoming visit of Romanian artist Loredana, marking a cultural exchange between Romania and the Maldives.

Often described as “The Artist Who Turned Romanian Pop into an Evolving Art Form”, Loredana has played a significant role in shaping Romania’s music scene over several decades. Her work spans multiple genres, including Romanian folk, pop, electronic, and Balkan influences, reflecting an approach that combines traditional elements with contemporary styles. She is recognised for continuously evolving her sound, image, and performances, while maintaining a strong presence across generations through collaborations and creative reinvention.

During her stay, Loredana will serve as Guest of Honour at the opening of Caravela, the resort’s new fine-dining restaurant, scheduled for 26 March 2026. The restaurant is positioned as a refined culinary offering that integrates the standards of NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort with its natural island setting.

The visit also reflects growing interest among Romanian travellers in the Maldives, with NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort attracting guests through its location in Baa Atoll, marine environment, and hospitality offering.

Located in Baa Atoll, the resort provides a setting focused on open spaces and island experiences. The property continues to position itself as a destination for international travellers.

The resort stated that it is hosting Loredana as part of its efforts to highlight connections between music, culture, and gastronomy, while reinforcing links between Romania and the Maldives.

“We are truly honoured to welcome Loredana to NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort,” said General Manager Valentin Osolos. “Her visit represents a wonderful cultural connection between Romania and the Maldives, and we are especially delighted that she will join us as Guest of Honour for the opening of our new fine dining restaurant, Caravela. Moments like these celebrate not only gastronomy and hospitality, but also the growing relationship between our destinations and the shared passion for travel, culture, and meaningful experiences.”

The resort noted that such visits contribute to ongoing cultural exchange and tourism engagement between the two destinations.