News
Loredana to attend Caravela opening at NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort has announced the upcoming visit of Romanian artist Loredana, marking a cultural exchange between Romania and the Maldives.
Often described as “The Artist Who Turned Romanian Pop into an Evolving Art Form”, Loredana has played a significant role in shaping Romania’s music scene over several decades. Her work spans multiple genres, including Romanian folk, pop, electronic, and Balkan influences, reflecting an approach that combines traditional elements with contemporary styles. She is recognised for continuously evolving her sound, image, and performances, while maintaining a strong presence across generations through collaborations and creative reinvention.
During her stay, Loredana will serve as Guest of Honour at the opening of Caravela, the resort’s new fine-dining restaurant, scheduled for 26 March 2026. The restaurant is positioned as a refined culinary offering that integrates the standards of NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort with its natural island setting.
The visit also reflects growing interest among Romanian travellers in the Maldives, with NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort attracting guests through its location in Baa Atoll, marine environment, and hospitality offering.
Located in Baa Atoll, the resort provides a setting focused on open spaces and island experiences. The property continues to position itself as a destination for international travellers.
The resort stated that it is hosting Loredana as part of its efforts to highlight connections between music, culture, and gastronomy, while reinforcing links between Romania and the Maldives.
“We are truly honoured to welcome Loredana to NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort,” said General Manager Valentin Osolos. “Her visit represents a wonderful cultural connection between Romania and the Maldives, and we are especially delighted that she will join us as Guest of Honour for the opening of our new fine dining restaurant, Caravela. Moments like these celebrate not only gastronomy and hospitality, but also the growing relationship between our destinations and the shared passion for travel, culture, and meaningful experiences.”
The resort noted that such visits contribute to ongoing cultural exchange and tourism engagement between the two destinations.
Meditation
One&Only Reethi Rah’s five-star spa unveils Spring wellness programme
One&Only Reethi Rah, the all-villa resort, invites guests to elevate their wellness at the One&Only Spa, which was recently awarded its second consecutive five-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide, making it the only spa in the Maldives with this recognition. A haven of quiet pampering, One&Only Spa is nestled amongst secluded lush tropical gardens and blends ancient healing traditions with modern techniques to offer bespoke treatments that promote long-lasting wellbeing.
This spring, One&Only Spa welcomes a curated programme of world-class visiting practitioners in March and April, promising a varied line-up of wellness and fitness experiences by acclaimed experts.
Discover the ancient practices of Ayurveda with Dr. Gopal Govindasamy, a naturopathic doctor and yoga expert from India. With over 15 years of experience, Dr. Gopal is an established and leading authority in holistic wellness, having trained at the world-renowned Sivananda Yoga Institute. He has also earned an international reputation as Dr. Magic Hands, due to his exceptional ability to relieve and correct persistent and physical concerns, helping guide his clients towards lasting wellbeing and balance. Choose the Royal Indian Ayurvedic Journey for a full body massage that focuses on vital points of the body and improves your inner balance.
For those seeking bespoke and personalised training, celebrity trainer Lindley Zama brings 14 years of expertise in wellness and movement, with training programmes that focus on building a strong and resilient body. Whether at the resort’s Fitness Centre, at an outdoor workout on the beach facing the ocean, or even aboard one of the resort’s vessels as you cruise over the water, Lindley’s training sessions are thoughtfully designed to energise and prioritise spinal health and joint mobility through myofascial release techniques. Try his Myofascial Mobilisation session to release deep-held tension and as the perfect preparation for more intense training. Athletes can also choose Lindley’s Sports Performance Skills session which will be built around specific sports and goals and involve personalised conditioning to develop strength, endurance, and lasting performance.
Guests can also elevate their wellness through Pilates and yoga with Renee Watson, co-founder and co-director of The Source Cape Town, a premier Pilates and yoga studio and teacher training centre in South Africa. With extensive experience teaching Pilates, yoga, gyrokinesis, lynotherapy, and more, Renee has led workshops and courses worldwide to help her clients address their unique needs. Experience a workout on the versatile Pilates Reformer where an intentional session with Renee offers a full-body experience with deep core connection, postural awareness, and mindful movement and breathwork.
For fans of skincare, the One&Only Spa is currently partnered with world-renowned luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader to offer a selection of transformative, celebrity-approved treatments and products. Designed to amplify the power of TFC8® technology, the 60-minute Bespoke Facial delivers immediate results that leave the skin refreshed, balanced, and radiant, while the 75-minute Advanced Facial is a luxurious treatment designed to deeply rejuvenate and nourish the skin for a healthy and long-lasting glow.
Whether guests are seeking to dive into a new wellness journey or to deepen their existing habits, the One&Only Spa provides breathtaking natural spaces where holistic transformation unfolds effortlessly. From sunrise yoga to curated training sessions to deeply restorative therapies, every moment is both holistically therapeutic and personal, inviting guests to embark on or continue their spa journey in the relaxing landscapes of the Maldives.
For bookings and more information, please email guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com. For more information about the resort, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com.
News
JEN Maldives Malé celebrates Eid with traditional breakfast and rooftop offering
Eid is a time of connection, tradition, and shared moments, and at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La, the occasion is marked with a thoughtfully curated breakfast experience designed to bring people together in a setting that feels both refined and welcoming.
The highlight of the morning is a carefully prepared breakfast spread that leans into local tradition. The Maldivian corner brings forward familiar favorites, with both classic and Barabo Mashuni adding a comforting authentic touch. But it is the Kulhi Boakiba that truly stands out rich, flavorful, and unmistakably tied to Eid. It is the kind of dish that instantly feels like home for some, and a memorable discovery for others.
Beyond the local classics, there is plenty to explore. The live cooking stations add a sense of theatre to the experience, where dishes are prepared fresh and just the way you like them. From Fathu Bisgandu and perfectly prepared Egg Benedict to a choice of eggs made to order, every plate is served with care. Guests can also enjoy a selection of freshly made dosa, pancakes, crepes, and waffles, paired with a variety of preserves and nuts, bringing a delightful mix of comfort and indulgence to the table.
Lighter options such as fresh fruits, yogurts, and wholesome selections offer a refreshing balance, making it easy to take your time and enjoy the morning at your own pace.
And just when you think the experience ends at breakfast, it gently continues at Azur rooftop.
For those looking to stretch out the celebration, the rooftop pool offers a completely different mood calm, open, and unhurried. With the pool package, guests can spend relaxed hours by the water, enjoying a brunch menu and a glass of iced lemon tea while taking in views over Malé and the ocean beyond. Perfect for kids and families, it creates a space where everyone can unwind and enjoy the day at their own pace. It is easy, it is laid-back, and it feels exactly like how Eid afternoons should be.
If you are looking to spend Eid in a way that feels both familiar and thoughtfully elevated, this is an experience worth gathering for.
For both pool package and breakfast reservations, guests can WhatsApp +960 779 9323 or call 3300888.
News
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort launches immersive experiences to enhance meaningful travel
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites travellers to experience the Maldives with greater intention through Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™, Marriott International’s enhanced guest experience program across Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC). Spanning almost 100 experiences across nearly 80 hotels in 12 APEC markets, the program enables guests to forge deeper connections with the destinations they visit, encouraging cultural discovery, community connection, and meaningful impact.
Rooted in Westin’s wellbeing philosophy, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort brings together restorative experiences and thoughtful hospitality through three immersive journeys that celebrate Maldivian heritage, everyday island life, and the resort’s natural environment.
The Lost Art of Lacquer
An invitation to preserve one of the Maldives’ most treasured cultural crafts, The Lost Art of Lacquer spotlights Liyelaa Jehun, an age-old lacquer handicraft tradition now at risk of disappearing. Once practiced across the islands, this intricate wood-carving and lacquer artistry survives primarily in Thulhaadhoo, where only a small number of craftsmen continue the practice today.
In partnership with local artisans, guests are welcomed to observe the delicate process firsthand and participate in a hands-on workshop from some of the last remaining lacquerware craftsmen in the Maldives. Available every Friday, the experience culminates in guests creating their own lacquerware piece, while also playing a direct role in supporting local craftsmen and keeping this important cultural heritage alive.
Immerse in the Maldivian Way of Living – A Local Island Excursion
Created in partnership with the resort’s Dive Center partners, AQUA, this local island excursion offers guests a thoughtful opportunity to experience the Maldives beyond the luxury resort setting. By visiting cultural and historical landmarks, family-run small businesses, local markets, community institutions, and educational centers, guests gain a more authentic understanding of daily life, traditions, beliefs, crafts, and culture.
Designed to move beyond touristy highlights, the excursion fosters meaningful connections, allowing guests to engage with local communities and discover a richer, more realistic perspective on the Maldivian way of life, while contributing positively to the places they visit.
Discover Miriandhoo – An Island Tour
Set amid the tranquil beauty of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers an enriching island tour that reveals the ecology, cultural heritage, and environmental significance of the island. Guests explore shaded coastal paths and learn about indigenous plants and local wildlife, while also going behind the scenes to understand the resort’s sustainability systems. From visits to the resort’s renewable energy system, water bottling plant, and composting system, this experience offers practical insight into how everyday actions and responsible systems can protect fragile island environments.
To learn more about Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ experiences at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, or plan a restorative island getaway, visit westin-maldives.com.
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