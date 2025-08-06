Fari Islands Festival to feature Michelin-calibre dining and world-class talent this September

This September, the Fari Islands Archipelago in the North Malé Atoll will play host to the inaugural Fari Islands Festival—an immersive celebration of music, art, gastronomy, wellness, and nature, scheduled from 19 to 22 September 2025. The festival promises a convergence of globally acclaimed creatives and thought leaders, including celebrated Canadian poet and illustrator Rupi Kaur, and a display of Amarta, a mesmerising light installation by James Turrell. Among the standout highlights is the guest residency of WAGYUMAFIA, the pioneering Tokyo-based culinary collective renowned for revolutionising the experience of Japanese wagyu, hosted at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.

As part of the festivities, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives will offer a rare, one-night-only dining experience by WAGYUMAFIA for two fortunate couples on 20 September. This intimate dinner will take place beneath the stars at IWAU, the resort’s signature Japanese restaurant. Founded by self-taught chef Hisato Hamada, WAGYUMAFIA has gained global acclaim for its meticulous craftsmanship, compelling storytelling, and innovative approach to traditional cuisine. Known for its exclusive, invite-only experiences, the brand will present its celebrated wagyu cuisine in the Maldives for the first time.

At IWAU—which means “celebrate” in Japanese—guests will dine in an open-air space where Japanese culinary artistry is showcased through refined techniques, seasonal ingredients, and understated elegance. The minimalist, design-forward setting will provide the perfect backdrop for WAGYUMAFIA’s unique culinary expression.

This extraordinary gastronomic experience is available exclusively through Marriott Bonvoy Moments and is open to Marriott Bonvoy members. The package includes a three-night stay in an Ocean Pool Villa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, from 19 to 22 September 2025, along with return luxury speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport and daily breakfast at La Locanda. Guests will also enjoy specially curated lunches and dinners at the resort’s acclaimed dining venues, a private dinner for two during the Fari Marina Fiesta, full access to the Fari Islands Festival, and priority reservations for select festival events.

Further enriching the experience are exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with featured talent, and a special evening hosted by award-winning mixologists from two of the World’s 50 Best Bars—Danico and Nutmeg & Clove—at the Fari Beach Club. The pinnacle of the stay will be the exclusive WAGYUMAFIA dinner at IWAU on 20 September.

This partnership between The Ritz-Carlton Maldives and WAGYUMAFIA epitomises the ethos of the Fari Islands Festival—bringing together world-class artistry, cultural richness, and culinary innovation in a setting of unparalleled beauty. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in this celebration of creativity and luxury, forging lasting memories.

Marriott Bonvoy members may now bid for the exclusive WAGYUMAFIA dinner, access to the Fari Islands Festival, and the three-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands via Marriott Bonvoy Moments until 21 August 2025.

For those seeking a more expansive festival experience, the resort is also offering the Fari Islands Package. This curated escape includes three-day access to the Fari Islands Festival, an elegant villa stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, return luxury speedboat transfers, and daily lunch and dinner at the resort’s signature restaurants. Guests will also be treated to two hosted dinners at select venues within Fari Marina Village on 19 and 21 September, along with two bespoke experiences chosen from the festival’s handpicked collection.