Featured
Fari Islands Festival to feature Michelin-calibre dining and world-class talent this September
This September, the Fari Islands Archipelago in the North Malé Atoll will play host to the inaugural Fari Islands Festival—an immersive celebration of music, art, gastronomy, wellness, and nature, scheduled from 19 to 22 September 2025. The festival promises a convergence of globally acclaimed creatives and thought leaders, including celebrated Canadian poet and illustrator Rupi Kaur, and a display of Amarta, a mesmerising light installation by James Turrell. Among the standout highlights is the guest residency of WAGYUMAFIA, the pioneering Tokyo-based culinary collective renowned for revolutionising the experience of Japanese wagyu, hosted at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.
As part of the festivities, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives will offer a rare, one-night-only dining experience by WAGYUMAFIA for two fortunate couples on 20 September. This intimate dinner will take place beneath the stars at IWAU, the resort’s signature Japanese restaurant. Founded by self-taught chef Hisato Hamada, WAGYUMAFIA has gained global acclaim for its meticulous craftsmanship, compelling storytelling, and innovative approach to traditional cuisine. Known for its exclusive, invite-only experiences, the brand will present its celebrated wagyu cuisine in the Maldives for the first time.
At IWAU—which means “celebrate” in Japanese—guests will dine in an open-air space where Japanese culinary artistry is showcased through refined techniques, seasonal ingredients, and understated elegance. The minimalist, design-forward setting will provide the perfect backdrop for WAGYUMAFIA’s unique culinary expression.
This extraordinary gastronomic experience is available exclusively through Marriott Bonvoy Moments and is open to Marriott Bonvoy members. The package includes a three-night stay in an Ocean Pool Villa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, from 19 to 22 September 2025, along with return luxury speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport and daily breakfast at La Locanda. Guests will also enjoy specially curated lunches and dinners at the resort’s acclaimed dining venues, a private dinner for two during the Fari Marina Fiesta, full access to the Fari Islands Festival, and priority reservations for select festival events.
Further enriching the experience are exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with featured talent, and a special evening hosted by award-winning mixologists from two of the World’s 50 Best Bars—Danico and Nutmeg & Clove—at the Fari Beach Club. The pinnacle of the stay will be the exclusive WAGYUMAFIA dinner at IWAU on 20 September.
This partnership between The Ritz-Carlton Maldives and WAGYUMAFIA epitomises the ethos of the Fari Islands Festival—bringing together world-class artistry, cultural richness, and culinary innovation in a setting of unparalleled beauty. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in this celebration of creativity and luxury, forging lasting memories.
Marriott Bonvoy members may now bid for the exclusive WAGYUMAFIA dinner, access to the Fari Islands Festival, and the three-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands via Marriott Bonvoy Moments until 21 August 2025.
For those seeking a more expansive festival experience, the resort is also offering the Fari Islands Package. This curated escape includes three-day access to the Fari Islands Festival, an elegant villa stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, return luxury speedboat transfers, and daily lunch and dinner at the resort’s signature restaurants. Guests will also be treated to two hosted dinners at select venues within Fari Marina Village on 19 and 21 September, along with two bespoke experiences chosen from the festival’s handpicked collection.
Featured
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort launches Island Journey experience
This season, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort extends an invitation to discerning travellers to experience its exclusive Island Journey offer—an elegant escape curated for those who appreciate effortless luxury from the moment of arrival. Combining thoughtful inclusions with seamless service, the offer promises a stay that is both inspiring and indulgent.
Guests staying a minimum of five nights will receive roundtrip seaplane transfers for two, daily breakfast at ALBA—the resort’s signature dining venue—complimentary access to non-motorised watersports, and the renowned St. Regis Butler Service, which ensures personalised and anticipatory care throughout the stay.
Located in the secluded Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a haven where avant-garde architecture blends harmoniously with the unspoilt beauty of the Indian Ocean. Surrounded by lush tropical foliage, powder-white sands, and turquoise waters, the resort offers an unrivalled retreat in one of the world’s most sought-after destinations.
The resort features 77 meticulously designed villas, each crafted to complement the natural surroundings. With private terraces, pools, and sweeping views of the ocean or garden, these accommodations set a new standard for island luxury. Among its signature offerings, the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate stands as a symbol of grandeur, boasting three opulent bedrooms, a private gym, and dedicated massage rooms. Meanwhile, the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate captivates with its expansive 67-square-metre infinity pool and elegant living spaces overlooking panoramic vistas.
Guests are invited to explore a range of curated experiences, from snorkelling and diving in the vibrant marine ecosystem to bespoke yacht excursions aboard Norma, the resort’s private luxury vessel. A strong emphasis on sustainability underpins the resort’s operations, with coral restoration programmes led by the in-house Marine Biologist, ensuring the preservation of its underwater world for generations to come.
Whether discovering the wonders beneath the waves, relaxing beneath swaying palms, or indulging in tailored wellness rituals, every moment at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is designed to leave a lasting impression. Available for stays from 1 October to 14 December 2025, and from 10 January to 9 May 2026, this refined escape offers more than a holiday—it is a journey that embodies the true spirit of island sophistication.
Drink
Huvafen Fushi to host iconic 17-course omakase by Japan’s Chef Setsuo Funahashi
Huvafen Fushi, the iconic resort in the Maldives, is set to host an exclusive one-night culinary residency with the renowned two-Michelin-starred restaurant, Nikaku.
On Monday, 11 August 2025, Huvafen Fushi’s overwater restaurant RAW will welcome celebrated Chef Setsuo Funahashi for a 17-course omakase dinner – a traditional Japanese dining experience where the chef selects each dish. This special evening will offer a rare insight into the world of authentic Edomae sushi, a style developed during Japan’s Edo period in the 1700s. Originally created as a method to preserve fish caught in Tokyo Bay before the advent of refrigeration, Edomae sushi involves techniques such as curing with vinegar or salt, simmering, and marinating in sauces.
Chef Funahashi, a third-generation sushi master and the owner of Nikaku in Kitakyushu, is widely respected for his dedication to traditional Japanese methods. He sources the freshest fish from the Kanmon Straits, which separate the islands of Honshu and Kyushu. For this occasion at Huvafen Fushi, every ingredient will be flown in directly from Japan to guarantee the highest standards of quality and authenticity.
Nikaku, which translates as “a pair of cranes” – a symbol of lasting prosperity – stands as a tribute to the enduring craftsmanship of Japanese cuisine. Chef Funahashi continues a two-century legacy, employing techniques such as hontegaeshi for forming nigiri, and refining the anbai – the precise balance of salt and vinegar in sushi rice. Each course will be presented with meticulous attention to detail, offering guests an experience where each dish becomes a work of art.
The evening’s dining will be highly exclusive, with two intimate seatings limited to eight guests per session. A curated selection of premium champagne, fine white wines, and exceptional sake will be available to complement the nuanced flavours of the omakase menu.
This exceptional collaboration exemplifies Huvafen Fushi’s commitment to delivering sophisticated, world-class culinary experiences. It is a celebration of two refined traditions – the serene luxury of the Maldives and the disciplined precision of Japanese cuisine – coming together for an unforgettable night of gastronomic artistry.
Dining at Huvafen Fushi has long been regarded as an elevated affair, with each venue offering distinctive culinary expressions against a backdrop of unspoiled natural beauty. Among them, SALT is considered one of the finest restaurants in the Maldives, blending elegant Japanese flavours with Latin flair in a relaxed Izakaya-style setting poised above the ocean. Designed for sharing and pairing with drinks, its offerings are best enjoyed as the sun sets over the water.
For a more health-conscious alternative, RAW presents a 100% organic, raw food menu in a bistro-inspired format, featuring fresh ingredients sourced from the chef’s own garden and served alongside energising juices. With panoramic views of the sea, RAW offers a tranquil yet refined setting – making it the perfect stage for Chef Funahashi’s rare residency.
Featured
Elevated wellbeing: seasonal healing journeys at Amilla Maldives
Amilla Maldives has announced the arrival of two esteemed Visiting Practitioners—Shyam from the Himalayas and Kattia Mendoza from Ecuador—who will offer distinctive wellness experiences across consecutive seasons in 2025.
From 8 August to 20 September, Shyam will share his profound lineage of Ayurvedic healing from Nepal, seamlessly integrating ancient Eastern practices with contemporary therapies. His holistic approach encompasses Ayurveda, yoga, sound healing, massage therapy, acupuncture, and energy work, all aimed at cultivating balance, clarity, and inner serenity. Guests may experience tailored treatments such as Massage Alchemy—a bespoke therapeutic blend—Ayurvedic Rebalancing with Sound Healing, Cupping Therapy Massage, Reiki Healing, and Himalayan Sound Healing. Complimentary mindful movement sessions, including Classical Hatha Yoga, meditation, and Aerial Yoga, will further support overall wellbeing. Shyam will also lead bespoke retreats focused on Detox and Rejuvenation, Stress Management, or Longevity, beginning with a personalised Ayurvedic wellness consultation.
Following Shyam’s residency, from 20 September to 7 December, Kattia Mendoza will offer restorative sessions rooted in somatic movement, osteo-Thai therapy, breath coaching, and conscious communication. With over a decade of international experience, her one-to-one sessions will include Osteo-Thai Therapy—a distinctive fusion of Thai massage, osteopathy, and acupressure—and The Nervous System Reset, a breath-led session incorporating acupressure and humming. She will also guide individual somatic movement practices such as Back in Shape and Hips Opening, in addition to Somatic Breath Meditation and Unmasking coaching to support emotional release. Group experiences and complimentary taster sessions will further encourage connection and self-awareness.
These residencies reflect Amilla Maldives’ continued dedication to providing meaningful, restorative wellness journeys designed to promote long-term wellbeing.
