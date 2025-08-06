The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort launches Island Journey experience

This season, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort extends an invitation to discerning travellers to experience its exclusive Island Journey offer—an elegant escape curated for those who appreciate effortless luxury from the moment of arrival. Combining thoughtful inclusions with seamless service, the offer promises a stay that is both inspiring and indulgent.

Guests staying a minimum of five nights will receive roundtrip seaplane transfers for two, daily breakfast at ALBA—the resort’s signature dining venue—complimentary access to non-motorised watersports, and the renowned St. Regis Butler Service, which ensures personalised and anticipatory care throughout the stay.

Located in the secluded Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a haven where avant-garde architecture blends harmoniously with the unspoilt beauty of the Indian Ocean. Surrounded by lush tropical foliage, powder-white sands, and turquoise waters, the resort offers an unrivalled retreat in one of the world’s most sought-after destinations.

The resort features 77 meticulously designed villas, each crafted to complement the natural surroundings. With private terraces, pools, and sweeping views of the ocean or garden, these accommodations set a new standard for island luxury. Among its signature offerings, the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate stands as a symbol of grandeur, boasting three opulent bedrooms, a private gym, and dedicated massage rooms. Meanwhile, the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate captivates with its expansive 67-square-metre infinity pool and elegant living spaces overlooking panoramic vistas.

Guests are invited to explore a range of curated experiences, from snorkelling and diving in the vibrant marine ecosystem to bespoke yacht excursions aboard Norma, the resort’s private luxury vessel. A strong emphasis on sustainability underpins the resort’s operations, with coral restoration programmes led by the in-house Marine Biologist, ensuring the preservation of its underwater world for generations to come.

Whether discovering the wonders beneath the waves, relaxing beneath swaying palms, or indulging in tailored wellness rituals, every moment at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is designed to leave a lasting impression. Available for stays from 1 October to 14 December 2025, and from 10 January to 9 May 2026, this refined escape offers more than a holiday—it is a journey that embodies the true spirit of island sophistication.