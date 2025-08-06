Featured
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort launches Island Journey experience
This season, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort extends an invitation to discerning travellers to experience its exclusive Island Journey offer—an elegant escape curated for those who appreciate effortless luxury from the moment of arrival. Combining thoughtful inclusions with seamless service, the offer promises a stay that is both inspiring and indulgent.
Guests staying a minimum of five nights will receive roundtrip seaplane transfers for two, daily breakfast at ALBA—the resort’s signature dining venue—complimentary access to non-motorised watersports, and the renowned St. Regis Butler Service, which ensures personalised and anticipatory care throughout the stay.
Located in the secluded Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a haven where avant-garde architecture blends harmoniously with the unspoilt beauty of the Indian Ocean. Surrounded by lush tropical foliage, powder-white sands, and turquoise waters, the resort offers an unrivalled retreat in one of the world’s most sought-after destinations.
The resort features 77 meticulously designed villas, each crafted to complement the natural surroundings. With private terraces, pools, and sweeping views of the ocean or garden, these accommodations set a new standard for island luxury. Among its signature offerings, the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate stands as a symbol of grandeur, boasting three opulent bedrooms, a private gym, and dedicated massage rooms. Meanwhile, the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate captivates with its expansive 67-square-metre infinity pool and elegant living spaces overlooking panoramic vistas.
Guests are invited to explore a range of curated experiences, from snorkelling and diving in the vibrant marine ecosystem to bespoke yacht excursions aboard Norma, the resort’s private luxury vessel. A strong emphasis on sustainability underpins the resort’s operations, with coral restoration programmes led by the in-house Marine Biologist, ensuring the preservation of its underwater world for generations to come.
Whether discovering the wonders beneath the waves, relaxing beneath swaying palms, or indulging in tailored wellness rituals, every moment at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is designed to leave a lasting impression. Available for stays from 1 October to 14 December 2025, and from 10 January to 9 May 2026, this refined escape offers more than a holiday—it is a journey that embodies the true spirit of island sophistication.
Drink
Huvafen Fushi to host iconic 17-course omakase by Japan’s Chef Setsuo Funahashi
Huvafen Fushi, the iconic resort in the Maldives, is set to host an exclusive one-night culinary residency with the renowned two-Michelin-starred restaurant, Nikaku.
On Monday, 11 August 2025, Huvafen Fushi’s overwater restaurant RAW will welcome celebrated Chef Setsuo Funahashi for a 17-course omakase dinner – a traditional Japanese dining experience where the chef selects each dish. This special evening will offer a rare insight into the world of authentic Edomae sushi, a style developed during Japan’s Edo period in the 1700s. Originally created as a method to preserve fish caught in Tokyo Bay before the advent of refrigeration, Edomae sushi involves techniques such as curing with vinegar or salt, simmering, and marinating in sauces.
Chef Funahashi, a third-generation sushi master and the owner of Nikaku in Kitakyushu, is widely respected for his dedication to traditional Japanese methods. He sources the freshest fish from the Kanmon Straits, which separate the islands of Honshu and Kyushu. For this occasion at Huvafen Fushi, every ingredient will be flown in directly from Japan to guarantee the highest standards of quality and authenticity.
Nikaku, which translates as “a pair of cranes” – a symbol of lasting prosperity – stands as a tribute to the enduring craftsmanship of Japanese cuisine. Chef Funahashi continues a two-century legacy, employing techniques such as hontegaeshi for forming nigiri, and refining the anbai – the precise balance of salt and vinegar in sushi rice. Each course will be presented with meticulous attention to detail, offering guests an experience where each dish becomes a work of art.
The evening’s dining will be highly exclusive, with two intimate seatings limited to eight guests per session. A curated selection of premium champagne, fine white wines, and exceptional sake will be available to complement the nuanced flavours of the omakase menu.
This exceptional collaboration exemplifies Huvafen Fushi’s commitment to delivering sophisticated, world-class culinary experiences. It is a celebration of two refined traditions – the serene luxury of the Maldives and the disciplined precision of Japanese cuisine – coming together for an unforgettable night of gastronomic artistry.
Dining at Huvafen Fushi has long been regarded as an elevated affair, with each venue offering distinctive culinary expressions against a backdrop of unspoiled natural beauty. Among them, SALT is considered one of the finest restaurants in the Maldives, blending elegant Japanese flavours with Latin flair in a relaxed Izakaya-style setting poised above the ocean. Designed for sharing and pairing with drinks, its offerings are best enjoyed as the sun sets over the water.
For a more health-conscious alternative, RAW presents a 100% organic, raw food menu in a bistro-inspired format, featuring fresh ingredients sourced from the chef’s own garden and served alongside energising juices. With panoramic views of the sea, RAW offers a tranquil yet refined setting – making it the perfect stage for Chef Funahashi’s rare residency.
Featured
Elevated wellbeing: seasonal healing journeys at Amilla Maldives
Amilla Maldives has announced the arrival of two esteemed Visiting Practitioners—Shyam from the Himalayas and Kattia Mendoza from Ecuador—who will offer distinctive wellness experiences across consecutive seasons in 2025.
From 8 August to 20 September, Shyam will share his profound lineage of Ayurvedic healing from Nepal, seamlessly integrating ancient Eastern practices with contemporary therapies. His holistic approach encompasses Ayurveda, yoga, sound healing, massage therapy, acupuncture, and energy work, all aimed at cultivating balance, clarity, and inner serenity. Guests may experience tailored treatments such as Massage Alchemy—a bespoke therapeutic blend—Ayurvedic Rebalancing with Sound Healing, Cupping Therapy Massage, Reiki Healing, and Himalayan Sound Healing. Complimentary mindful movement sessions, including Classical Hatha Yoga, meditation, and Aerial Yoga, will further support overall wellbeing. Shyam will also lead bespoke retreats focused on Detox and Rejuvenation, Stress Management, or Longevity, beginning with a personalised Ayurvedic wellness consultation.
Following Shyam’s residency, from 20 September to 7 December, Kattia Mendoza will offer restorative sessions rooted in somatic movement, osteo-Thai therapy, breath coaching, and conscious communication. With over a decade of international experience, her one-to-one sessions will include Osteo-Thai Therapy—a distinctive fusion of Thai massage, osteopathy, and acupressure—and The Nervous System Reset, a breath-led session incorporating acupressure and humming. She will also guide individual somatic movement practices such as Back in Shape and Hips Opening, in addition to Somatic Breath Meditation and Unmasking coaching to support emotional release. Group experiences and complimentary taster sessions will further encourage connection and self-awareness.
These residencies reflect Amilla Maldives’ continued dedication to providing meaningful, restorative wellness journeys designed to promote long-term wellbeing.
Celebration
Where time stands still: The Nautilus Maldives unveils unscripted holiday celebrations
This festive season, The Nautilus Maldives welcomes discerning travellers to leave the ordinary behind and step into a realm where time gently pauses and celebration flows without constraint. From 21 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, guests are invited to embark on Nomadic Journeys—an unhurried, soulful holiday experience set against the idyllic backdrop of the Maldives’ most liberating private island retreat.
Anchored in The Nautilus’s philosophy of boundless freedom and self-expression, Nomadic Journeys is an invitation to dreamers, seekers, and free spirits. The island transforms into a bohemian sanctuary where lanterns flicker in the ocean breeze, artisanal curiosities spark wonder, and barefoot sophistication blends with heartfelt connection.
The festive programme is a vivid mosaic of celebration, shaped by the universal languages of art, music, movement, and culinary discovery. Each element is crafted to awaken the senses and nourish the soul.
Evenings brim with artistic vibrancy, from the Christmas Boho Soirée to the Beachside New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, where international flavours, captivating performances, and evocative music fill the night air. The Art of Bohemia brings together the rhythmic energy of traditional Maldivian Boduberu drumming and expertly mixed artisanal cocktails, complemented by live painting sessions that pay homage to island artistry.
Wellness is deeply woven into the journey, with sunrise yoga practices such as The First Flow and Stillness in Motion harmonising with the ocean’s rhythms. Meditative experiences include sound healing with crystal bowls, bespoke spa journeys like The Radiance of the Dunes, and elemental fire rituals such as Fireside Release, all designed to restore and renew.
Culinary exploration takes centre stage through a nomadic dining series curated by Executive Chef Christopher Terry and his award-winning team. Degustation dinners are paired with fine wines and tailored cocktails, with standout experiences including Chef’s Table by the Sea, Flavours of the Levant, and the Dom Pérignon Seafood Degustation at Zeytoun.
Families are also drawn into the spirit of connection, with activities such as family yoga, shared spa rituals, and the joyful arrival of The Wanderer in Red creating treasured holiday memories. Interactive workshops and live music sessions provide a creative platform for guests to shape their own festive narratives.
Throughout the season, The Nautilus embodies an eclectic spirit, celebrating individuality, culture, and imagination. From Maldivian handicraft sessions to Silk Road-inspired design, the island becomes a tapestry of contrasting yet harmonious expressions.
As General Manager Adan Gomez reflects, “This festive season is not a schedule. It’s a journey—a soulful escape crafted for those who dare to wander.” Guests are encouraged to explore freely, create meaningfully, and simply exist in a space where every moment feels spontaneous, personal, and unforgettable.
In a world that rarely slows down, The Nautilus Maldives offers a chance to pause, connect, and rediscover joy—inviting guests to find their rhythm, sanctuary, and story this festive season.
Trending
