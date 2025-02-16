Wands, wings, Easter things at Amilla Maldives

Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives has announced the opening of its new Art Lab and Teen Hut. These innovative spaces, conceptualised and designed by the acclaimed design studio Muza Lab, aim to enhance the resort’s creative offerings while furthering its appeal to multi-generational families.

The Art Lab and Teen Hut embody Muza Lab’s hallmark approach of integrating culture, colour, and storytelling into design. These spaces seamlessly blend modern aesthetics with Maldivian heritage, providing a sanctuary for creativity, play, and relaxation across all age groups.

Bamboo was selected as the primary material for both structures due to its eco-friendliness and versatility. This choice highlights the natural tones of bamboo, creating a cohesive aesthetic that extends from the interiors to the exteriors. Vibrant, colourful decorations within the spaces stand out beautifully against the bamboo backdrop.

Focusing on creativity and interaction, Muza Lab infused the spaces with varied textures and hues to encourage free-flowing imagination. The Art Lab, nestled within lush greenery, serves as a haven for artistic expression. It offers workshops in painting and pottery, fostering a relaxed and inspiring environment where guests can create with their toes in the sand. The bespoke design incorporates bamboo architecture, open and airy layouts, and elements reflective of Maldivian culture.

The Teen Hut caters to younger visitors aged 12 to 17, offering a dynamic blend of fun and relaxation. This space features state-of-the-art gaming zones, a bar adorned with shells and sea glass for crafting mocktails, a movie lounge, an outdoor games area, and a second-floor music zone equipped with instruments, a stage, and a karaoke machine. Muza Lab carefully designed the furniture and ambiance to appeal to the “Instagrammable” generation while ensuring enough activities to encourage teens to step away from their devices and engage with their surroundings and peers.

Inge Moore, Founder of Muza Lab, noted that the spaces are designed to foster inclusivity and interaction, emphasising their use as venues for workshops, meetings, and collaborative experiences among guests.

Steven Phillips, General Manager of Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, expressed pride in the new additions, stating, “The Art Lab offers a creative oasis for guests of all ages, while the Teen Hut provides a dynamic space for younger guests to connect, unwind, and create memories. These additions ensure that every member of the multigenerational family can find joy and fullfillment during their stay in our island paradise.”