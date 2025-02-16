Family
Wands, wings, Easter things at Amilla Maldives
This Easter, Amilla Maldives invites families to immerse in a magical Easter filled with enchanted wands, glowing dragon eggs and mystical creatures. Our “Wands, Wings and Easter Things” package allows guests to explore craft stations, discover hidden treasures, meet mermaids and mythical beings in a whimsical tropical setting.
Upon arrival by seaplane, families will be welcomed to their beach or over-water pool villa with a bottle of chilled champagne and canapés for the adults, personalised cookies and juices for the children. Each day begins with a delicious buffet breakfast at Fresh Café, followed by à la carte dining at one of the resort’s four restaurants. A family beach dinner under the stars offers a special experience one evening, and delightful turn-down treats await in your villa at the end of each day.
Additional highlights include unlimited free ice cream for the children at Tessera throughout the day, a Dolphin Discovery cruise for the family, and a variety of fun-filled activities and entertainment.
Amilla’s Wands, Wings and Easter Things family package is available from 14 to 30 April 2025. This magical Easter experience blends fun-filled adventure with tropical island relaxation and is perfect for families seeking an extraordinary holiday.
Let Amilla Maldives create the perfect backdrop for your family’s celebrations this Easter.
For reservations, contact reserve@amilla.com.
Easter in paradise: Ifuru Island Maldives Candyland celebration
This Easter, Ifuru Island Maldives is set to bring an enchanting touch of sweetness to the tropics with its Candyland Easter Celebration. From12 to 22 April 2025, the vibrant lifestyle resort will transform into a colourful wonderland, inviting guests of all ages to indulge in a holiday filled with joy, adventure, and indulgent treats.
Embracing the spirit of Easter with a playful twist, Ifuru Island has curated a delightful lineup of experiences, blending gourmet dining, festive décor, and engaging activities designed to create unforgettable memories. Guests can savour a sumptuous Easter brunch, featuring an array of seasonal delicacies and decadent desserts, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean. The highlight of the celebration is the Easter Egg Hunt, promising fun and excitement for families and friends as they search for hidden surprises across the resort’s pristine landscapes.
Adding to the magic, a special visit from the Easter Bunny will bring smiles and surprises, spreading festive cheer throughout the island. From sunrise to sunset, guests can bask in the warmth of the Maldivian sun while immersing themselves in the lively Easter atmosphere, where pastel hues and candy-inspired decorations set the stage for an extraordinary holiday escape.
“Ifuru Island is all about vibrant experiences, and this Easter, we’re bringing a playful and indulgent twist to the celebrations,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager. “Our Candyland theme promises a joyful escape, filled with fun, flavour, and fantastic moments that will stay with our guests long after they leave.”
Whether traveling as a family, a couple, or a group of friends, Ifuru Island Maldives offers the perfect setting to celebrate Easter in paradise. With its all-inclusive lifestyle concept, guests can enjoy world-class dining, stylish accommodations, and a range of immersive experiences, ensuring a stress-free and unforgettable getaway.
Check out the Easter Programme here.
Week-long Easter celebration awaits at NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort invites you to celebrate Easter like never before, surrounded by the pristine beauty of the Maldives. From 14 April to Easter Sunday, 20 April, immerse yourself in a week-long festivity filled with joyful experiences, gourmet dining, and the serenity of our tropical paradise.
The celebrations kick off on 14 April with a vibrant lineup of activities designed to delight guests of all ages. Adults can indulge in cocktail-making classes, learn the secrets of cuisines from all around the world in interactive cooking sessions, or set sail on peaceful sunset cruises as the sun dips below the horizon.
For our younger guests, the excitement begins with creative workshops, including themed crafts and Easter egg decorating, offering a week full of fun and inspiration. Families can bond over engaging activities that bring everyone together, creating cherished moments in the heart of the Maldives.
On 20 April, the festivities conclude in a spectacular day of celebration. Young guests will enjoy the thrill of an Easter Egg Hunt and the joy of crafting unique creations with themed activities. Adults can raise a toast at an exclusive cocktail class, followed by a decadent Easter feast that combines different flavors with international culinary delights. The day ends with a magical sunset cruise, offering the perfect farewell to a week of extraordinary experiences.
Whether you’re seeking family adventures, tranquil relaxation, or a unique holiday experience, NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort has curated the perfect Easter escape. Let the beauty of the Maldives and the warmth of our hospitality make this Easter one to remember.
This Easter, escape to paradise. Discover more and book your Easter celebration at NH Collection Maldives Havodda.
Finolhu Baa Atoll launches art lab and teen haven in collaboration with Muza Lab
Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives has announced the opening of its new Art Lab and Teen Hut. These innovative spaces, conceptualised and designed by the acclaimed design studio Muza Lab, aim to enhance the resort’s creative offerings while furthering its appeal to multi-generational families.
The Art Lab and Teen Hut embody Muza Lab’s hallmark approach of integrating culture, colour, and storytelling into design. These spaces seamlessly blend modern aesthetics with Maldivian heritage, providing a sanctuary for creativity, play, and relaxation across all age groups.
Bamboo was selected as the primary material for both structures due to its eco-friendliness and versatility. This choice highlights the natural tones of bamboo, creating a cohesive aesthetic that extends from the interiors to the exteriors. Vibrant, colourful decorations within the spaces stand out beautifully against the bamboo backdrop.
Focusing on creativity and interaction, Muza Lab infused the spaces with varied textures and hues to encourage free-flowing imagination. The Art Lab, nestled within lush greenery, serves as a haven for artistic expression. It offers workshops in painting and pottery, fostering a relaxed and inspiring environment where guests can create with their toes in the sand. The bespoke design incorporates bamboo architecture, open and airy layouts, and elements reflective of Maldivian culture.
The Teen Hut caters to younger visitors aged 12 to 17, offering a dynamic blend of fun and relaxation. This space features state-of-the-art gaming zones, a bar adorned with shells and sea glass for crafting mocktails, a movie lounge, an outdoor games area, and a second-floor music zone equipped with instruments, a stage, and a karaoke machine. Muza Lab carefully designed the furniture and ambiance to appeal to the “Instagrammable” generation while ensuring enough activities to encourage teens to step away from their devices and engage with their surroundings and peers.
Inge Moore, Founder of Muza Lab, noted that the spaces are designed to foster inclusivity and interaction, emphasising their use as venues for workshops, meetings, and collaborative experiences among guests.
Steven Phillips, General Manager of Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, expressed pride in the new additions, stating, “The Art Lab offers a creative oasis for guests of all ages, while the Teen Hut provides a dynamic space for younger guests to connect, unwind, and create memories. These additions ensure that every member of the multigenerational family can find joy and fullfillment during their stay in our island paradise.”
