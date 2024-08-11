Business
Effortless baking masterclass with BBM, DREIDOPPEL
BBM, one of the leading resort suppliers in the Maldives, has hosted a series of training sessions and product demonstrations in collaboration with the globally renowned brand DREIDOPPEL. They specialise in the development and production of high-quality flavours and products for bakeries.
Held from July 30th to August 8th, 2024, this series of training sessions provided an invaluable opportunity for baking and pastry chefs, as well as culinary teams from resorts, hotels and restaurants and cafes, to explore some of the most convenient and advanced baking techniques for confectionery items.
“Partnering with DREIDOPPEL highlights our dedication to advancing baking and pastry arts in the Maldives,” said Praval Kumar, Head of Marketing at BBM. “We were humbled to host Master Pâtissier Frankie Robin, whose expertise and creativity added immense value to the daily working styles of various pastry chefs across multiple resorts.”
Master Pâtissier Frankie Robin, who is known globally for his innovative and dedicated approach, led the series of hands-on sessions and demonstrations. His extensive experience and frequent collaborations have significantly influenced many chefs and culinary trends by showcasing the ease of use, time saving, and cost optimisation which can be achieved in the pastry kitchen department by utilising Dreidoppel range of products. This range of Dreidoppel extends to products like Creme Brulee, Bineatta, mousse, jams, fillers for bakery items and many more.
Founded in 1899, DREIDOPPEL is a sister concern of the widely distributed and globally renowned German brand IREKS. IREKS & DREIDOPPEL are renowned for their premium baking ingredients and innovative solutions. With a legacy of excellence, the brand offers a wide range of baking flavors, fine pastes, and convenience products. DREIDOPPEL supports bakers and pastry chefs globally with top-notch ingredients and solutions.
Chef Frankie shared, “It is always a pleasure to meet and train chefs in the Maldives. They are consistently enthusiastic and keen to learn new techniques and recipes. It’s always a rewarding experience of collaborative learning with the chefs here.”
Via this series of training sessions, participants gained practical insights and learned advanced techniques in baking and pastry. The training promised a comprehensive learning experience and an opportunity to be part of a journey to elevate baking and pastry expertise.
Once again, BBM showcased its commitment to enhancing the Maldivian culinary scene and the art of pastry making through partnerships with leading brands and ongoing educational initiatives.
Fushifaru Maldives offers extra convenience for Chinese guests with WeChat Pay, AliPay
Fushifaru Maldives, a 5-star boutique resort in Lhaviyani Atoll, renowned for its pristine beaches and luxurious villas, has announced that it now accepts WeChat Pay and AliPay. This significant development highlights their commitment to providing exceptional service and convenience to their esteemed Chinese guests.
Chinese visitors can now enjoy the flexibility and convenience of using WeChat Pay and AliPay for all transactions at Fushifaru Maldives. Whether settling accommodation charges, dining at our exquisite restaurants, indulging in spa treatments, or participating in various recreational activities, guests can now experience the ease of mobile payments.
By integrating these popular payment methods, Fushifaru Maldives ensures that Chinese guests benefit from superior exchange rates, making their transactions more cost-effective and straightforward. Ensuring a stress-free and unforgettable holiday in paradise.
The introduction of WeChat Pay and AliPay is a testament to Fushifaru’s dedication to understanding and catering to the needs of their diverse clientele. Chinese travellers can now indulge in a more seamless and personalised experience, all the while enjoying Fushifaru’s commitment to exceptional hospitality, service and convenience.
Maldives celebrates arrival of 2024’s 1 millionth tourist
Maldives on Thursday welcomed the one millionth tourist to visit this year.
The one millionth tourist is a Thai named Sutapa Amonwivat, who arrived from Singapore with her husband and two children. This is her second visit to Maldives.
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) and the Ministry of Tourism gave a warm welcome to Sutapa at the Velana International Airport (VIA) Thursday afternoon. She was welcomed at the VIA by tourism minister Ibrahim Faisal, MMPRC Managing Director Ibrahim Shiury and senior officials of various relevant agencies.
After welcoming her with traditional offerings, she was presented with various gifts by the ministry, MMPRC, customs, immigration, Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) and Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA).
Maldives reached one million tourists in June, three weeks earlier than last year. The number of tourists reached one million on July 16, 2023.
Maldives expects to reach 2 million tourists this year.
New air route connects Chongqing to Maldives
Chongqing Airlines on Monday began its inaugural flights to Maldives.
The Chongqing-Male route, scheduled three times a week, is expected to strengthen the bonds between China and the Maldives, opening up exciting new opportunities for tourism and cultural exchange.
The inaugural flight was welcomed upon its arrival at Velana International Airport (VIA) in Maldives, where local officials and tourism representatives expressed their enthusiasm for this new development.
“We warmly welcome our friends from China to our beautiful islands. This new connection strengthens our bonds and opens up new opportunities for tourism,” the tourism ministry said on X.
Maldives currently welcomes four airlines from China, including China Eastern, Beijing Capital Airlines, Xiamen Airlines.
In January, Maldives government urged tourism stakeholders in both Maldives and China to ramp up efforts to restore China’s position as the primary source market for Maldives tourism, a status held before the onset of Covid-19.
China, being the largest source market for Maldives tourism before the pandemic, saw a resumption of tourist arrivals from January 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. In 2023, the Maldives welcomed 187,118 Chinese tourists, marking a significant recovery in numbers. This year, the Maldives has welcomed the most number of tourists from China, with over 107,940 or 11.5 percent of total arrivals by June 12.
