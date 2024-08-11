Effortless baking masterclass with BBM, DREIDOPPEL

BBM, one of the leading resort suppliers in the Maldives, has hosted a series of training sessions and product demonstrations in collaboration with the globally renowned brand DREIDOPPEL. They specialise in the development and production of high-quality flavours and products for bakeries.

Held from July 30th to August 8th, 2024, this series of training sessions provided an invaluable opportunity for baking and pastry chefs, as well as culinary teams from resorts, hotels and restaurants and cafes, to explore some of the most convenient and advanced baking techniques for confectionery items.

“Partnering with DREIDOPPEL highlights our dedication to advancing baking and pastry arts in the Maldives,” said Praval Kumar, Head of Marketing at BBM. “We were humbled to host Master Pâtissier Frankie Robin, whose expertise and creativity added immense value to the daily working styles of various pastry chefs across multiple resorts.”

Master Pâtissier Frankie Robin, who is known globally for his innovative and dedicated approach, led the series of hands-on sessions and demonstrations. His extensive experience and frequent collaborations have significantly influenced many chefs and culinary trends by showcasing the ease of use, time saving, and cost optimisation which can be achieved in the pastry kitchen department by utilising Dreidoppel range of products. This range of Dreidoppel extends to products like Creme Brulee, Bineatta, mousse, jams, fillers for bakery items and many more.

Founded in 1899, DREIDOPPEL is a sister concern of the widely distributed and globally renowned German brand IREKS. IREKS & DREIDOPPEL are renowned for their premium baking ingredients and innovative solutions. With a legacy of excellence, the brand offers a wide range of baking flavors, fine pastes, and convenience products. DREIDOPPEL supports bakers and pastry chefs globally with top-notch ingredients and solutions.

Chef Frankie shared, “It is always a pleasure to meet and train chefs in the Maldives. They are consistently enthusiastic and keen to learn new techniques and recipes. It’s always a rewarding experience of collaborative learning with the chefs here.”

Via this series of training sessions, participants gained practical insights and learned advanced techniques in baking and pastry. The training promised a comprehensive learning experience and an opportunity to be part of a journey to elevate baking and pastry expertise.

Once again, BBM showcased its commitment to enhancing the Maldivian culinary scene and the art of pastry making through partnerships with leading brands and ongoing educational initiatives.