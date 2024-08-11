Drink
The St. Regis Maldives partners with LeClerc Briant Champagne to create eco-luxury experience
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is to present an exquisite hotel package poised to offer luxury-seeking couples an extraordinary eco-conscious adventure unmatched in the Maldives. The Abyss Champagne Package transcends the boundaries of luxury, offering a transformative experience that blends unparalleled indulgence with environmental responsibility whether on a honeymoon, anniversary getaway, or romantic escape.
Guests that book the Abyss Champagne Package will receive a highly exclusive bottle from one of the world’s most innovative and sustainable champagne makers, LeClerc Briant. The bottle of Champagne Leclerc Briant Cuvee Abyss Brut Zero is aged 60 metres under the Atlantic Ocean for 10 months where the internal pressure of the champagne in the bottle matches the pressure of the water around it. The bottle is submerged and resurfaced based on the biodynamic calendar. The characteristics of its environment are apparent in the bottle’s final product, with aromas and flavours that carry the distinct air of the sea.
Once the champagne is consumed, couples will have the opportunity to adopt a coral rim in the resort’s coral garden and plant the bottle on said coral rim, commemorating a special moment while contributing to the restoration of the coral reefs. The empty bottle, once tied to the adopted coral rim, provides essential minerals to the living organism, promoting its growth. Images of the coral’s growth will be sent to the couple periodically throughout the year, or can be seen in person upon the couple’s next visit.
In addition to a bottle of LeClerc Briant’s renowned Abyss Champagne, the package includes a private guided snorkelling tour, a coral planting with the in-house marine biologist, a romantic sunset cruise with champagne and canapés, a spa treatment for two using marine-inspired therapies (Kanduboli massage) at the world renowned Iridium Spa, a private dinner on the beach featuring an exclusive sustainable menu, and a romantic turndown with a bubble bath. The package starts at $3,270++.
“With almost 10,000 coral fragments restored and three restoration sites on the island, we have actively fostered a healthier habitat for a thriving marine ecosystem,” says Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli. “Recognising the growing trend of eco-conscious travel, we are thrilled to partner with LeClerc Briant, a brand that shares our sustainable values. This innovative collaboration, perfect for honeymoons and romantic getaways, allows couples to participate in coral reef conservation while indulging in the timeless luxury and exceptional service that defines The St. Regis experience.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli resort is the first St. Regis resort set on a private natural island and immerses travellers into an authentic and beautifully natural environment, elevated by the finest expression of luxury and sophistication. Set in an untouched tropical landscape, kissed with sparkling sand and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli welcomes travellers to an exclusive paradise steeped in exquisite moments.
For details and to book the LeClerc Briant Champagne Package, please contact: stregis.maldivesvommuli@stregis.com or visit here.
SO/ Maldives unveils wine pairing event featuring La Scolca’s ‘Gavi dei Gavi’
SO/ Maldives has announced a one-of-a-kind wine pairing event that will take place on the August 10-11, 2024. This extraordinary event promises to elevate the culinary experience of SO/ Maldives’ guests with a focus on the iconic dry Italian white wines from La Scolca’s celebrated “Gavi dei Gavi.”
The event, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Lazuli Beach Club, will feature two distinct experiences:
August 10, 2024 – Lagoon Wine Tasting
Guests will indulge in an exquisite wine tasting session, set by the serene lagoon, where they will explore the nuances of La Scolca’s finest selections. This evening promises to be a delightful introduction to the world of Gavi dei Gavi, as guests enjoy the tranquil surroundings and the expert guidance of our sommeliers.
August 11, 2024 – Wine Dinner with La Scolca
The highlight of the weekend will be an exclusive wine dinner hosted by none other than Chiara Soldati, the 4th generation winemaker of the renowned La Scolca estate. Guests will experience a meticulously curated menu, perfectly paired with La Scolca’s distinguished wines. This immersive culinary journey will showcase the true essence of Gavi dei Gavi, celebrating the rich heritage and innovation that has positioned La Scolca at the pinnacle of Italian winemaking.
Join SO/ Maldives for an unforgettable weekend of fine wine, exquisite cuisine, and the unique opportunity to meet and learn from one of Italy’s foremost winemakers.
For reservations and more information, please contact SO/ Maldives at SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.
Evening of culinary elegance with Delamotte Champagne at Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo Maldives has announced its first sparkling Champagne Dinner event on Saturday 24th August 2024. This exclusive evening promises an unforgettable culinary journey paired with exquisite Delamotte Champagne, renowned for its heritage, distinct finesse, freshness and refined complexity.
Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, Milaidhoo is a sanctuary of serenity and luxury, where the natural beauty of the island meets world-class hospitality. Known for its intimate and authentic Maldivian experience, Milaidhoo is the perfect setting for an event that celebrates the finer side of life.
The Champagne Dinner will feature a delicious crafted menu by Milaidhoo’s acclaimed chefs, showcasing the prime ingredients and culinary techniques. Each course will be thoughtfully paired with a selection of Delamotte Champagnes, offering guests a harmonious blend of flavours and textures that elevate the dining experience to new heights.
Delamotte, one of the oldest and most prestigious Champagne houses, brings a legacy of sophistication and craftsmanship to this event. Guests will have the unique opportunity to savour a range of Delamotte’s exceptional Champagnes, from the delicate and refined Blanc de Blancs to the rich and complex Brut Rosé. These carefully selected pairings will enhance the flavours of each dish, creating a symphony of taste that is both delightful and memorable.
The evening will begin with a welcome reception, where guests can enjoy a glass of Delamotte Champagne while taking in the breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. As the sun sets, the dinner will commence in the elegant setting of Shoreline Grill, designed to reflect the natural beauty and tranquillity of Milaidhoo. The ambiance, coupled with the impeccable service and attention to detail that Milaidhoo is known for, will make this a truly enchanting experience.
“We are thrilled to host this Champagne Dinner in collaboration with Delamotte,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager at Milaidhoo Maldives. “Our goal is to create an extraordinary evening that celebrates culinary excellence and the art of Champagne, providing our guests with a memorable.”
Reservations for the Champagne Dinner at Milaidhoo are limited and highly sought after. Guests are encouraged to secure their spot early to ensure they do not miss out on this exclusive event.
Vakkaru Reserve achieves Wine Spectator award for record fourth time
Once again celebrating its position as a beacon for sensorial luxury amidst the timeless beauty of the Indian Ocean, Vakkaru Maldives has announced its elegant wine cellar, Vakkaru Reserve, has been recognised by the prestigious Wine Spectator magazine with the Best of Award of Excellence for 2024.
Received for the fourth time, this accolade salutes the unwavering commitment of Vakkaru Reserve to creating immersive and educational experiences among its carefully curated collection. Covering more than 680 labels from 15 countries across the old and new worlds, Vakkaru Reserve cares for an extensive wine list featuring modern masterpieces beside rare vintages including the 1974 and 1985 Château Cheval Blanc, the 2002 Louis Roederer Cristal Brut, and the 2002 Krug Clos du Mesnil.
A haven of delicious flavours housed in a distinguished wooden building just steps from the ocean, Vakkaru Reserve wine cellar accommodates intimate groups inside or on the candlelit terrace surrounded by gently swaying palms. Guided tastings, wine-paired degustation dinners, and sommelier-led matched menus are some of the exquisite occasions available to guests’ eager to enrich their island stay by embracing every precious sensation.
Enchanting wine evenings held at Vakkaru Reserve in 2024 include handcrafted five and six-course menus featuring Black Angus or Wagyu beef tenderloin complete with amuse bouchée, canapés, Champagne and a paired glass for every dish. After the meal, the terrace is for indulging in the cellar’s cigar collection under the glimmering stars.
Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator comments: “Restaurants that make wine a priority are what the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards program is all about. I’m pleased to congratulate Vakkaru Reserve for their dedication to wine and exemplary wine lists.”
Head Sommelier Retheesh Mohanan says: “Since our opening in 2018, we have relished sharing the sensational pleasures of our wonderful wines alongside the intricate creations of our exceptional chefs in the sophisticated setting of Vakkaru Reserve. To have our achievements recognised by Wine Spectator for a fourth time is a source of pride only surpassed by the smiles we receive from each guest who steps through our doors.”
Vakkaru Reserve is one of eight sublime restaurants and bars waiting to be experienced within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll where the idyllic resort of Vakkaru Maldives is ringed with powder-soft white sands just a 30-minute seaplane flight from Male International Airport.
