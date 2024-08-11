The St. Regis Maldives partners with LeClerc Briant Champagne to create eco-luxury experience

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is to present an exquisite hotel package poised to offer luxury-seeking couples an extraordinary eco-conscious adventure unmatched in the Maldives. The Abyss Champagne Package transcends the boundaries of luxury, offering a transformative experience that blends unparalleled indulgence with environmental responsibility whether on a honeymoon, anniversary getaway, or romantic escape.

Guests that book the Abyss Champagne Package will receive a highly exclusive bottle from one of the world’s most innovative and sustainable champagne makers, LeClerc Briant. The bottle of Champagne Leclerc Briant Cuvee Abyss Brut Zero is aged 60 metres under the Atlantic Ocean for 10 months where the internal pressure of the champagne in the bottle matches the pressure of the water around it. The bottle is submerged and resurfaced based on the biodynamic calendar. The characteristics of its environment are apparent in the bottle’s final product, with aromas and flavours that carry the distinct air of the sea.

Once the champagne is consumed, couples will have the opportunity to adopt a coral rim in the resort’s coral garden and plant the bottle on said coral rim, commemorating a special moment while contributing to the restoration of the coral reefs. The empty bottle, once tied to the adopted coral rim, provides essential minerals to the living organism, promoting its growth. Images of the coral’s growth will be sent to the couple periodically throughout the year, or can be seen in person upon the couple’s next visit.

In addition to a bottle of LeClerc Briant’s renowned Abyss Champagne, the package includes a private guided snorkelling tour, a coral planting with the in-house marine biologist, a romantic sunset cruise with champagne and canapés, a spa treatment for two using marine-inspired therapies (Kanduboli massage) at the world renowned Iridium Spa, a private dinner on the beach featuring an exclusive sustainable menu, and a romantic turndown with a bubble bath. The package starts at $3,270++.

“With almost 10,000 coral fragments restored and three restoration sites on the island, we have actively fostered a healthier habitat for a thriving marine ecosystem,” says Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli. “Recognising the growing trend of eco-conscious travel, we are thrilled to partner with LeClerc Briant, a brand that shares our sustainable values. This innovative collaboration, perfect for honeymoons and romantic getaways, allows couples to participate in coral reef conservation while indulging in the timeless luxury and exceptional service that defines The St. Regis experience.”

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli resort is the first St. Regis resort set on a private natural island and immerses travellers into an authentic and beautifully natural environment, elevated by the finest expression of luxury and sophistication. Set in an untouched tropical landscape, kissed with sparkling sand and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli welcomes travellers to an exclusive paradise steeped in exquisite moments.

For details and to book the LeClerc Briant Champagne Package, please contact: stregis.maldivesvommuli@stregis.com or visit here.