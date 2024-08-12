News
Achieve balance with integrated fitness, mindful movement at Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives is to welcome Faisal Tabusalla, a distinguished fitness instructor specialised in Animal Flow, for an exclusive wellness retreat from August 6th to September 4th. Guests are invited to embark on a transformative journey of fitness and mindfulness through his unique and invigorating programs.
Faisal brings an innovative approach to fitness, combining the primal movements of Animal Flow with rhythmic grace of Rope Flow. His sessions promise a holistic workout, enhancing joint strength and mobility while fostering a resilient, agile body. Participants will explore a mindful practice that not only improves physical function but also promotes mental clarity and stress relief.
Guests at Patina Maldives can choose from a variety of engaging programs tailored to different fitness levels and interests:
- Animal Flow: Animal Flow workouts are a dynamic fitness practice that combines elements of yoga, gymnastics, and breakdancing. Inspired by animal movements, these bodyweight exercises enhance strength, flexibility, stability, and coordination. Each session typically involves flowing sequences of moves such as crab walks, bear crawls, and scorpion stretches, encouraging fluid and controlled movement. Suitable for all fitness levels, Animal Flow promotes a holistic approach to fitness, improving functional strength and mobility while offering a fun and engaging workout experience.
- Rope Flow: A meditative movement practice using a specially designed flow rope to boost core strength, joint mobility, and coordination, adaptable for all ages and fitness levels.
- Mobility Training: Techniques to enhance range of motion, posture, and stability, focusing on injury prevention and recovery.
- Strength Training: Basics of strength and resistance training to build muscle and improve overall fitness.
- Kettlebell Training: Fun and effective kettlebell exercises for strength, mobility, and endurance.
- Functional Breathing: Breathing techniques to manage stress, improve mental clarity, and enhance overall wellbeing.
- Bodybuilding: Fundamentals of muscle growth, weight training, and nutrition for a comprehensive fitness journey.
- Powerlifting: Techniques to maximise strength through squat, bench, and deadlift movements.
- Running: Essentials of running form, breathing mechanics, and exercises to improve cardiovascular strength.
- Flow and Peak Performance Coaching: Tools to access peak performance states through breathing, movement, nutrition, and active recovery.
- Guided Ice Bath Experience: Cold immersion therapy combined with breathwork and mindful movement to build stress resilience and optimise physical and mental health.
Join Faisal for an unparalleled fitness retreat at Patina Maldives. Rediscover your physical potential and immerse yourself in a journey of holistic wellness. At Patina Maldives, transitions between work, play, exercise, and relaxation are seamless. The resort offers a harmonious blend of sanctuary and stimulation, enveloped in positive energy and personalised service.
For more information and bookings, visit patinahotels.com or contact reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.
Drink
The St. Regis Maldives partners with LeClerc Briant Champagne to create eco-luxury experience
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is to present an exquisite hotel package poised to offer luxury-seeking couples an extraordinary eco-conscious adventure unmatched in the Maldives. The Abyss Champagne Package transcends the boundaries of luxury, offering a transformative experience that blends unparalleled indulgence with environmental responsibility whether on a honeymoon, anniversary getaway, or romantic escape.
Guests that book the Abyss Champagne Package will receive a highly exclusive bottle from one of the world’s most innovative and sustainable champagne makers, LeClerc Briant. The bottle of Champagne Leclerc Briant Cuvee Abyss Brut Zero is aged 60 metres under the Atlantic Ocean for 10 months where the internal pressure of the champagne in the bottle matches the pressure of the water around it. The bottle is submerged and resurfaced based on the biodynamic calendar. The characteristics of its environment are apparent in the bottle’s final product, with aromas and flavours that carry the distinct air of the sea.
Once the champagne is consumed, couples will have the opportunity to adopt a coral rim in the resort’s coral garden and plant the bottle on said coral rim, commemorating a special moment while contributing to the restoration of the coral reefs. The empty bottle, once tied to the adopted coral rim, provides essential minerals to the living organism, promoting its growth. Images of the coral’s growth will be sent to the couple periodically throughout the year, or can be seen in person upon the couple’s next visit.
In addition to a bottle of LeClerc Briant’s renowned Abyss Champagne, the package includes a private guided snorkelling tour, a coral planting with the in-house marine biologist, a romantic sunset cruise with champagne and canapés, a spa treatment for two using marine-inspired therapies (Kanduboli massage) at the world renowned Iridium Spa, a private dinner on the beach featuring an exclusive sustainable menu, and a romantic turndown with a bubble bath. The package starts at $3,270++.
“With almost 10,000 coral fragments restored and three restoration sites on the island, we have actively fostered a healthier habitat for a thriving marine ecosystem,” says Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli. “Recognising the growing trend of eco-conscious travel, we are thrilled to partner with LeClerc Briant, a brand that shares our sustainable values. This innovative collaboration, perfect for honeymoons and romantic getaways, allows couples to participate in coral reef conservation while indulging in the timeless luxury and exceptional service that defines The St. Regis experience.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli resort is the first St. Regis resort set on a private natural island and immerses travellers into an authentic and beautifully natural environment, elevated by the finest expression of luxury and sophistication. Set in an untouched tropical landscape, kissed with sparkling sand and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli welcomes travellers to an exclusive paradise steeped in exquisite moments.
For details and to book the LeClerc Briant Champagne Package, please contact: stregis.maldivesvommuli@stregis.com or visit here.
Action
Snorkelling at Kandolhu Maldives: Underwater adventure
Snorkelling at Kandolhu Maldives offers an exceptional underwater adventure, highlighted by its vibrant and healthy house reef. This stunning reef is renowned for its diverse and well-preserved coral formations, creating a breathtaking underwater landscape teeming with marine life.
Kandolhu house reef is home to a rich variety of marine species, including colourful fish, sea turtles, reef sharks, and occasionally, eagle rays. This biodiversity ensures that each snorkelling experience on the house reef is unique and exciting. Notably, snorkelers often have the chance to encounter hawksbill turtles, which gracefully glide through the waters, adding a magical touch to the experience. Large schools of fish, such as snappers, fusiliers, and moorish idols, further enhance the vibrant marine scenery.
Dedicated local guides and instructors are highly skilled and knowledgeable, offering expert guidance and personalised support. They use effective teaching methods to ensure a comfortable and captivating experience for all participants. To protect the delicate reef ecosystem, snorkelers are advised not to touch or disturb marine life and are encouraged to use reef-safe sunscreens. Good snorkelling techniques are essential to avoid accidental contact with corals, and feeding marine animals is strictly avoided to preserve their natural behaviours.
Kandolhu Maldives is committed to providing an unforgettable snorkelling experience while maintaining a deep respect for the marine environment. The house reef is easily accessible directly from the beach or jetty and this allows snorkelers to dive into the clear waters without the need for a boat trip, making it perfect for both frequent and spontaneous snorkelling sessions. For added safety, life rings are strategically placed around the island, ensuring that all snorkelers can enjoy their experience with peace of mind.
Kandolhu invites everyone to dive in and explore the wonders of the house reef, where every moment in the water is a celebration of nature’s beauty. Join the resort for an unforgettable snorkelling experience that will leave you with lasting memories of the ocean’s splendour.
Business
Effortless baking masterclass with BBM, DREIDOPPEL
BBM, one of the leading resort suppliers in the Maldives, has hosted a series of training sessions and product demonstrations in collaboration with the globally renowned brand DREIDOPPEL. They specialise in the development and production of high-quality flavours and products for bakeries.
Held from July 30th to August 8th, 2024, this series of training sessions provided an invaluable opportunity for baking and pastry chefs, as well as culinary teams from resorts, hotels and restaurants and cafes, to explore some of the most convenient and advanced baking techniques for confectionery items.
“Partnering with DREIDOPPEL highlights our dedication to advancing baking and pastry arts in the Maldives,” said Praval Kumar, Head of Marketing at BBM. “We were humbled to host Master Pâtissier Frankie Robin, whose expertise and creativity added immense value to the daily working styles of various pastry chefs across multiple resorts.”
Master Pâtissier Frankie Robin, who is known globally for his innovative and dedicated approach, led the series of hands-on sessions and demonstrations. His extensive experience and frequent collaborations have significantly influenced many chefs and culinary trends by showcasing the ease of use, time saving, and cost optimisation which can be achieved in the pastry kitchen department by utilising Dreidoppel range of products. This range of Dreidoppel extends to products like Creme Brulee, Bineatta, mousse, jams, fillers for bakery items and many more.
Founded in 1899, DREIDOPPEL is a sister concern of the widely distributed and globally renowned German brand IREKS. IREKS & DREIDOPPEL are renowned for their premium baking ingredients and innovative solutions. With a legacy of excellence, the brand offers a wide range of baking flavors, fine pastes, and convenience products. DREIDOPPEL supports bakers and pastry chefs globally with top-notch ingredients and solutions.
Chef Frankie shared, “It is always a pleasure to meet and train chefs in the Maldives. They are consistently enthusiastic and keen to learn new techniques and recipes. It’s always a rewarding experience of collaborative learning with the chefs here.”
Via this series of training sessions, participants gained practical insights and learned advanced techniques in baking and pastry. The training promised a comprehensive learning experience and an opportunity to be part of a journey to elevate baking and pastry expertise.
Once again, BBM showcased its commitment to enhancing the Maldivian culinary scene and the art of pastry making through partnerships with leading brands and ongoing educational initiatives.
