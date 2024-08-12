News
Embracing life energy: Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar brings series of ‘Living Paintings’ to Patina Maldives, Fari Islands
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has unveiled its latest artistic collaboration, Life Energy, a body of ‘Living Paintings’ by renowned French-Iranian contemporary artist Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar. Conceived and commenced at the resort’s Fari Art Atelier earlier this year, the now-completed art series returned to the island that inspired it in July, unfolding through an exclusive event, exhibition and art sale celebrating the intersection of art, nature and sustainability.
Esteemed guests, including Sir Mo Farah, rapper and singer Little Sims and actress Kaya Scodelario, gathered at the resort’s Portico library to witness the official unveiling of Life, a large-scale, site-specific piece created in Sassan’s Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat atelier shortly after the artist returned from his first visit to the island. Representing the language of energy and nature, and referencing a prosperous way of life, this artwork was created using predominantly natural pigments sourced from minerals, wood, roots, flowers, rocks, soil, recycled pigments, and ground washed out shells and corals gathered from around the island. Ensuring the wood and linen used for his canvasses are sustainably sourced and naturally treated, Sassan pioneers a harmony between traditional art practices and nature, setting a precedent in the contemporary art world.treated, Sassan pioneers a harmony between traditional art practices and nature, setting a precedent in the contemporary art world.
This latest addition to Patina Maldives’ permanent art collection joins works by renowned artists such as James Turrell, Jose Dávila, Cassio Vasconcellos, Hongjie Yang, Hiroko Takeda, and FAHR 021.3.
An exhibition of Sassan’s series of miniature ‘Living Paintings’ opened, with 10 individual pieces available for purchase. Inspired by the traditional use of natural pigments and a commitment to sustainable creation, this collection comprises of 20cm x 20cm paintings made of mixed mediums, ground washed shells and corals on linen. The names of the paintings celebrate a profound connection with nature, the energy of the island and a conscious way of life; from Energy in Nature and Garden of Life, to Soleil Couchant and Essence of Life, they convey a sense of serenity, inspire intentionality and promote a kinder, more meaningful way of life. Delving into themes of eco-consciousness and sustainability, the series offers a captivating exploration that inspires reflection.
The ‘Life Energy’ events culminated with an engaging panel discussion moderated by Suzy Sikorski from Christie’s Middel East at the Fari Art Atelier. Speakers including Patina Maldives General Manager, Antonio Saponara and art collectors and patrons joined Sassan for an intimate exploration of the artist’s creative process, the inspiration he draws from the natural world, and his dedication to sustainable art practices. The series is also set to be displayed at a private gathering in London later in the year.
“Life energy is the secret behind human health. Only by feeling the energy are we able to understand the connection between our mind, body and the importance of living in harmony with nature. When I paint using only natural and sustainably sourced material from our planet, my soul feels truly alive and connected. As beings living in a modern yet destructive world, we cannot hope to create a sustainable culture for the next generation without a shift in our approach. Without this necessary change, we continue to destabilise the planetary system we rely on as human beings. The damage to our blue home mirrors that in our societies. As a creative human being, it is my duty today to push forth via my work the understanding that humanity, nature, and progress should and can coexist together,” Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar said.
‘Life Energy’ is the third major chapter of Pathways, a distinguished event series at Patina Maldives designed to stimulate lasting personal transformation. A visionary artist known for his innovative approach to contemporary art, Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar’s works often explore the symbiotic relationship between humanity and nature, emphasising the importance of sustainability and natural harmony. Sassan’s art has been exhibited globally, earning acclaim for its profound impact and environmental consciousness.
Rates at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands start from USD2,054 (approx. GBP1,620) per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa including daily breakfast, complimentary Guest Benefits, tax, and service. For more information, please visit patinahotels.com/mal-dives-fari-islands/sassan_behnam_bakhtiar.
Achieve balance with integrated fitness, mindful movement at Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives is to welcome Faisal Tabusalla, a distinguished fitness instructor specialised in Animal Flow, for an exclusive wellness retreat from August 6th to September 4th. Guests are invited to embark on a transformative journey of fitness and mindfulness through his unique and invigorating programs.
Faisal brings an innovative approach to fitness, combining the primal movements of Animal Flow with rhythmic grace of Rope Flow. His sessions promise a holistic workout, enhancing joint strength and mobility while fostering a resilient, agile body. Participants will explore a mindful practice that not only improves physical function but also promotes mental clarity and stress relief.
Guests at Patina Maldives can choose from a variety of engaging programs tailored to different fitness levels and interests:
- Animal Flow: Animal Flow workouts are a dynamic fitness practice that combines elements of yoga, gymnastics, and breakdancing. Inspired by animal movements, these bodyweight exercises enhance strength, flexibility, stability, and coordination. Each session typically involves flowing sequences of moves such as crab walks, bear crawls, and scorpion stretches, encouraging fluid and controlled movement. Suitable for all fitness levels, Animal Flow promotes a holistic approach to fitness, improving functional strength and mobility while offering a fun and engaging workout experience.
- Rope Flow: A meditative movement practice using a specially designed flow rope to boost core strength, joint mobility, and coordination, adaptable for all ages and fitness levels.
- Mobility Training: Techniques to enhance range of motion, posture, and stability, focusing on injury prevention and recovery.
- Strength Training: Basics of strength and resistance training to build muscle and improve overall fitness.
- Kettlebell Training: Fun and effective kettlebell exercises for strength, mobility, and endurance.
- Functional Breathing: Breathing techniques to manage stress, improve mental clarity, and enhance overall wellbeing.
- Bodybuilding: Fundamentals of muscle growth, weight training, and nutrition for a comprehensive fitness journey.
- Powerlifting: Techniques to maximise strength through squat, bench, and deadlift movements.
- Running: Essentials of running form, breathing mechanics, and exercises to improve cardiovascular strength.
- Flow and Peak Performance Coaching: Tools to access peak performance states through breathing, movement, nutrition, and active recovery.
- Guided Ice Bath Experience: Cold immersion therapy combined with breathwork and mindful movement to build stress resilience and optimise physical and mental health.
Join Faisal for an unparalleled fitness retreat at Patina Maldives. Rediscover your physical potential and immerse yourself in a journey of holistic wellness. At Patina Maldives, transitions between work, play, exercise, and relaxation are seamless. The resort offers a harmonious blend of sanctuary and stimulation, enveloped in positive energy and personalised service.
For more information and bookings, visit patinahotels.com or contact reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.
The St. Regis Maldives partners with LeClerc Briant Champagne to create eco-luxury experience
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is to present an exquisite hotel package poised to offer luxury-seeking couples an extraordinary eco-conscious adventure unmatched in the Maldives. The Abyss Champagne Package transcends the boundaries of luxury, offering a transformative experience that blends unparalleled indulgence with environmental responsibility whether on a honeymoon, anniversary getaway, or romantic escape.
Guests that book the Abyss Champagne Package will receive a highly exclusive bottle from one of the world’s most innovative and sustainable champagne makers, LeClerc Briant. The bottle of Champagne Leclerc Briant Cuvee Abyss Brut Zero is aged 60 metres under the Atlantic Ocean for 10 months where the internal pressure of the champagne in the bottle matches the pressure of the water around it. The bottle is submerged and resurfaced based on the biodynamic calendar. The characteristics of its environment are apparent in the bottle’s final product, with aromas and flavours that carry the distinct air of the sea.
Once the champagne is consumed, couples will have the opportunity to adopt a coral rim in the resort’s coral garden and plant the bottle on said coral rim, commemorating a special moment while contributing to the restoration of the coral reefs. The empty bottle, once tied to the adopted coral rim, provides essential minerals to the living organism, promoting its growth. Images of the coral’s growth will be sent to the couple periodically throughout the year, or can be seen in person upon the couple’s next visit.
In addition to a bottle of LeClerc Briant’s renowned Abyss Champagne, the package includes a private guided snorkelling tour, a coral planting with the in-house marine biologist, a romantic sunset cruise with champagne and canapés, a spa treatment for two using marine-inspired therapies (Kanduboli massage) at the world renowned Iridium Spa, a private dinner on the beach featuring an exclusive sustainable menu, and a romantic turndown with a bubble bath. The package starts at $3,270++.
“With almost 10,000 coral fragments restored and three restoration sites on the island, we have actively fostered a healthier habitat for a thriving marine ecosystem,” says Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli. “Recognising the growing trend of eco-conscious travel, we are thrilled to partner with LeClerc Briant, a brand that shares our sustainable values. This innovative collaboration, perfect for honeymoons and romantic getaways, allows couples to participate in coral reef conservation while indulging in the timeless luxury and exceptional service that defines The St. Regis experience.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli resort is the first St. Regis resort set on a private natural island and immerses travellers into an authentic and beautifully natural environment, elevated by the finest expression of luxury and sophistication. Set in an untouched tropical landscape, kissed with sparkling sand and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli welcomes travellers to an exclusive paradise steeped in exquisite moments.
For details and to book the LeClerc Briant Champagne Package, please contact: stregis.maldivesvommuli@stregis.com or visit here.
Snorkelling at Kandolhu Maldives: Underwater adventure
Snorkelling at Kandolhu Maldives offers an exceptional underwater adventure, highlighted by its vibrant and healthy house reef. This stunning reef is renowned for its diverse and well-preserved coral formations, creating a breathtaking underwater landscape teeming with marine life.
Kandolhu house reef is home to a rich variety of marine species, including colourful fish, sea turtles, reef sharks, and occasionally, eagle rays. This biodiversity ensures that each snorkelling experience on the house reef is unique and exciting. Notably, snorkelers often have the chance to encounter hawksbill turtles, which gracefully glide through the waters, adding a magical touch to the experience. Large schools of fish, such as snappers, fusiliers, and moorish idols, further enhance the vibrant marine scenery.
Dedicated local guides and instructors are highly skilled and knowledgeable, offering expert guidance and personalised support. They use effective teaching methods to ensure a comfortable and captivating experience for all participants. To protect the delicate reef ecosystem, snorkelers are advised not to touch or disturb marine life and are encouraged to use reef-safe sunscreens. Good snorkelling techniques are essential to avoid accidental contact with corals, and feeding marine animals is strictly avoided to preserve their natural behaviours.
Kandolhu Maldives is committed to providing an unforgettable snorkelling experience while maintaining a deep respect for the marine environment. The house reef is easily accessible directly from the beach or jetty and this allows snorkelers to dive into the clear waters without the need for a boat trip, making it perfect for both frequent and spontaneous snorkelling sessions. For added safety, life rings are strategically placed around the island, ensuring that all snorkelers can enjoy their experience with peace of mind.
Kandolhu invites everyone to dive in and explore the wonders of the house reef, where every moment in the water is a celebration of nature’s beauty. Join the resort for an unforgettable snorkelling experience that will leave you with lasting memories of the ocean’s splendour.
