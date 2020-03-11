Capella Hotel Group introduces Patina Hotels brand, debut launch in Maldives

Capella Hotel Group has introduced a new brand to its portfolio, Patina Hotels & Resorts, with the first hotel under the new brand opening in Maldives later this year.

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands will be the first launch, with properties in Ubud, Bali and Sanya, China, also in development.

Patina was created for progressive travellers of a new generation. The sophisticated lifestyle brand is one of two unique brands under the Capella Hotel Group, which boasts a common legacy of crafted design combined with intuitive service.

Born out of guests’ desire to honour individuality, Patina Hotels & Resorts is a response to the continual flow of life, seamlessly morphing to accommodate guests as they go about their routine without intermission.

Inspired by independent minds with a deep appreciation of culture and community, and an unwavering devotion to the wellbeing of the planet, Patina Hotels & Resorts encourages guests to nurture a deeper connection with themselves and the world around them.

The vibrant social spaces flow with the natural modes people are in, gently and intuitively providing for each guest’s individual needs, ensuring that no two stays are the same.

Located in extraordinary urban and natural landscapes, Patina brings unexpected, sophisticated and fresh experiences together to reveal layers of possibility.

Set to open in Q4 2020, Patina Maldives is designed by renowned Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan. The resort offers 90 beach and water villas, ranging from one to three bedrooms, all of which embody a harmony of sanctuary and stimulation. Accompanying the villas, the resort also offers 20 Fari Studios.

Located in the North Male Atoll, Fari Islands is home to island artistry — an elevated Maldivian destination that celebrates nature, craft and connection.

Patina Maldives is strategically situated on the island which forms the heart of the social destination: the Fari Marina is built around a vibrant Beach Club, with charming boutiques and a variety of handpicked, upscale food and drink options.

Guests of Patina Maldives will enjoy freedom of movement across the islands, which gives every guest the choice of privacy and seclusion or a vibrant social centre.

“Patina Hotels & Resorts will become a new leader in progressive hospitality. Focusing on creating a seamless experience, the brand is refreshing, dynamic and modern, appealing to the blended lifestyle of today’s curious and conscious consumer. We look forward to bringing the Patina vision to life when we open Patina Maldives later this year,” Nicholas Clayton, CEO of Capella Hotel Group, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

Fari Islands, home to the debut properties in Maldives by Capella Hotels & Resorts and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, is developed by Singapore-based real estate developer Pontiac Land.

Pontiac kicked off the Fari Islands development project in 2017. The development is situated within the Rah Falhu Huraa lagoon in North Male Atoll.

Fari Islands is the second integrated tourism development in the Maldives. Thailand-based Singha Estate had in September opened the Crossroads Maldives lifestyle destination in Emboodhoo Lagoon, a mere 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.