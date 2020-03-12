Dusit announces discounts for travel professionals

Dusit International has announced a discounted rate on rooms for travel professionals worldwide.

Including travel agents, airline staff and other industry professionals, guests can receive up to 60 per cent off their stays at Dusit properties across the Maldives, Middle East, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam.

The offer is available throughout the month of March and includes complimentary room upgrades and late check-out.

The offer is available across the entire portfolio of Dusit-branded properties, including recent openings such as Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu, Philippines; Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Island Resort, Philippines; and Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri Bangkok, Thailand, as well as long-established, and recently renovated resorts in Thailand such as Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket; Dusit Thani Hua Hin; and Dusit Thani Pattaya.

In Maldives, Dusit runs the Dusit Thani Maldives resort.

Located on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa atoll — the Maldives’ first ever UNESCO biosphere reserve — Dusit Thani Maldives blends gracious Thai hospitality with the unparalleled luxury setting of the Maldives. This luxury island resort comprises 94 villas encircled by white sandy beaches, a stunning 360 degree house reef and a turquoise lagoon. With a unique combination of beach and lagoon accommodation, Dusit Thani Maldives provides an unmatched luxurious escape for all travellers.

The resort offers a 360 degree vibrant house reef compliment with a turquoise lagoon, a 750-square metre infinity swimming pool with a lush Banyan tree in the centre, five restaurants and bars with breathtaking views and a Kids Club that is committed to making children’s dreams come true.

The award-winning Devarana Spa at Dusit Thani Maldives encompasses six deluxe treatment pods, which sit elevated amongst the island’s palm trees. For those who prefer to keep their feet firmly on the ground, the spa has also developed two stunning ground level treatment rooms. Manicure and pedicure-dedicated area, private outdoor pool, steam and sauna are exclusively available for spa guests.