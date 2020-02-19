The Ritz-Carlton appoints Mark Hehir as General Manager for debut Maldives resort

The Ritz-Carlton has appointed seasoned Maldives expert Mark Hehir as the General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands, the upcoming debut hotel in Maldives by Marriott International’s flagship luxury brand.

Born and raised in Australia, Mark has more than 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, including over 20 years’ experience in the Maldives.

Mark led the opening teams at Huvafen Fushi as well as Maldives Hilton Rangali (now Conrad Maldives Rangali Island) after working for various Anantara properties in Asia. He also spent four successful years at the ultra-luxury One&Only Reethi Rah, where he held the position of General Manager.

Mark joins The Ritz-Carlton Maldives from The Small Maldives Island Co. (TSMIC), where he served as the CEO and Curator of the Maldivian hospitality group. Utilising his extensive experience, Mark had been the driving force behind TSMIC’s innovative resorts, including Amilla Fushi and Finolhu in Baa atoll.

Located in North Male Atoll, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will be part of Rah Falhu Huraa lagoon development, a lively integrated Marina Village and Resort Destination with world-class luxury living and recreation facilities.

Stretching over four islands, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands will feature a collection of 100 island and overwater villas. The resort’s five food and beverage options, distributed throughout the four islands, will offer guests all-day dining along with Italian, Chinese and Japanese teppanyaki specialties. Uniquely designed facilities include an experiential Kids Club, Recreation Club and Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands is 50 minutes away from the Maldives main Velana International Airport by speedboat and 10 minutes by seaplane.

Part of Marriott International, the iconic Ritz-Carlton has 101 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories with 27,650 rooms.

Marriott already runs five resorts in the Maldives, including The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.