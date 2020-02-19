Corporate stakeholders to address Maldives Finance Professionals Summit 2020

Leading figures and corporate stakeholders from the finance and corporate industry are set to come together on Monday to share their views and highlight upon the local and global developments in the industry.

Set to take place at the main convention centre of Dharubaaruge in capital Male, the Maldives Finance Professionals Summit is a professional development event for those working in the finance sector, designed to discuss local and global issues relevant to the sector. The event targets professionals from across the financial sector, including banking, Islamic finance, insurance, leasing and valuation.

To begin with, a keynote speech will be given by Hassan Waheed, President of Privatisation and Corporatisation Board. Waheed will also moderate the summit.

The summit will be a one-on-one session between the speaker and moderator. Speakers of the summit include:

Ibrahim Riyaz: General Manager, Amãna Takaful Maldives

Shimad Ibrahim: Board Member of State Trading Organisation (STO) and Senior Tax Advisor at S&A Advisory

Mohamed Haleem: Head of Finance at Villa Air Flyme

Ali Shareef: Financial Consultant at Medtech Maldives

Makhzoon Saleem: Capital markets expert

The Maldives Finance Professionals Summit is part of the Maldives Business Expo, which will be held from February 23-24 at Dharubaaruge.

Launched last year, the Maldives Business Expo focuses on targeted learning, networking, building valuable new business relationships and finding partners that will help business owners to take their business to the next level.

Over 100 exhibitors participated in the inaugural expo, whilst over 1,200 attended the two-day event.

Register for free to attend the summit at qrco.de/BusinessExpo2020