Pullman Maldives Maamutaa installs solar panels for clean energy

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort has launched an ambitious clean energy initiative, activating rooftop solar panels to generate electricity.

Over the past two months, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has installed 2,081 solar panels on the rooftops of the resort’s staff accommodation area. These panels have a capacity to produce a total of 665 kWh.

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa requires 15,000 kWh for its daily operations; the solar panels have made it possible for the resort to switch off one out of two generators needed for its daily operations.

“We are using the power produced from solar panels directly without using battery storage. Thus, we require less or no maintenance for the panels. We are currently using 70 per cent of the production, which will be increased during the coming months after monitoring. In the coming months we expect to have a huge effect and create an impact in saving energy within our resort,” a statement issued by the resort read.

This initiative is part of Accor Group’s Planet21 sustainability programme, a global campaign to preserve our fragile environment. Planet21 calls for taking mandatory actions on being eco-friendly in our daily lives.

