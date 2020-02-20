Vakkaru Maldives appoints Chef Bruno Cerdan as Culinary Director

Vakkaru Maldives has appointed Chef Bruno Cerdan as its Culinary Director.

Chef Cerdan will lead operations at the six restaurants and bars at the luxury island retreat.

“The property, along with its outstanding dining outlets, is so special and I am excited to be a part of it. I want to bring a unique experience to all of the resort’s guests and working with such a passionate team, I am sure that we can bring these beautiful experiences to life,” Chef Cerdan was quoted in a statement, as saying.

A culinary veteran, Cerdan has enjoyed a career spanning 30 years. He started his profession with the Carlton Hotel in Cannes, where he worked in a two Michelin star restaurant.

Following this, he worked at Moulin de Mougins, which holds three Michelin stars, later moving between London, Toronto and Australia. In Australia, he worked as Executive Chef for the Hotel Windsor Oberoi in Melbourne.

After his stint in Australia, he held a number of posts across New Delhi, Dubai, Bangalore and Colombo.

“I am extremely pleased that Chef Bruno will be joining us at Vakkaru Maldives and I am sure that the team will all welcome him with open arms into the Vakkaru family. I trust that his extensive portfolio of experience will shine as he settles into his new role,” Nicholas Mason, the General Manager at Vakkaru Maldives, said.

A secluded tropical island resort in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Baa atoll, a scenic 30 minutes north of Velana International Airport by seaplane, Vakkaru Maldives offers guests a holistic approach to unassuming luxury and cherishable experiences as you discover the warmth and affection of its people.

Blessed with timeless ocean views, white sandy beaches and nurtured by nature, the resort boasts an extensive selection of accommodation featuring 113 contemporary beach and over water villas and suites with Maldivian rustic charms. Indulgent dining choices from across the world are served in six restaurants and bars, as well as a wine cellar, specialising in global cuisine with Maldivian twist, Italian, Japanese, Southeast Asian as well as luxury beach grill.

Engaging experiences abound for everyone, every day at Vakkaru Maldives with a variety of water sports and excursions await at Splash, two tennis courts and a badminton court at the Sports Fields, recreational activities at Coconut Club, Parrotfish Club for children below 12 years of age, 24/7 overwater gymnasium with personal trainer as well as pampering head to toe treatments at Merana Spa.

