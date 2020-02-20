Lti Maafushivaru Maldives welcomes Pierre Leif Edlund as Resort Manager

Lti Maafushivaru Maldives has announced the appointment of Pierre Leif Edlund as the new Resort Manager ahead of its opening.

Pierre brings with him 12 years of experience in the international tourism and hospitality sector.

Pierre has held notable positions through out his career across a portfolio of properties and has extensive experience with pre-openings and rebranding across the globe, including well-known prestigious brand Best Western properties and Red Sea Hotels in Egypt.

Pierre moved across to Kuramathi Maldives by Universal Hotels and Resorts in 2016, as the Assistant Director of Operations.

A Swedish national, he holds multiple degrees in social science, tourism development and hospitality management. He completed his Masters thesis in pre-opening, franchise and culture crashes in hospitality management from Örebro University.

“Pierre believes that hospitality is a simple mission of making people happy whether it’s guests or employees. His aim is to deliver a unique and genuine service whilst creating a home and organisation where all guests and employees can have the opportunity to feel recognised, appreciated and welcomed,” a statement issued by Maafushivaru read.

Reopening in late March after an extensive luxury refurbishment, Maafushivaru is a five-star Indian Ocean gem offering small island charm perfectly matched with contemporary architecture and bespoke finishing touches.

Having joined Europe’s DER Touristik Hotels & Resorts’ “lti” brand, Maafushivaru is the first long-haul lti hotel to launch in 16 years and will do so across Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the UK, Maafushivaru will be exclusive to DER Touristik’s tour operator brands (DERTOUR, Meiers Weltreisen, ITS Reisen, JAHN Reisen, Kuoni UK and Switzerland as well as Manta Reisen in Switzerland).

Located in the pristine South Ari Atoll, Maafushivaru is just a 25-minute seaplane journey from Male and offers guests the idyllic island experience epitomising all that one dreams of when thinking of the Maldives.

At just over 350 metres in length, Maafushivaru cocoons guests in lush vegetation, encircled by powder white-beaches, and a fringed by a house reef that a myriad of fish call home. On arrival, couples are greeted with azure, sparkling crystal-clear waters that look across the lagoon to the resort’s exclusive private island, Lonubo.