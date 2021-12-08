Award-winning singer, pianist, model Clarita de Quiroz at lti Maafushivaru this festive season

lti Maafushivaru spiced up its festive season 2021 programme with live music entertainment by award-winning Singer Clarita De Quiroz.

The model-turned-musician and holder of a few number one singles in UAE will entertain the resort guests with live performance on Christmas Eve and the following evenings closer to New Year’s Eve.

Bringing her passion for vocals and a highly styled stage performance in the Maldives, Clarita is a classically trained pianist and percussionist. She has appeared in the ‘City of Life’ movie in the UAE featuring Jaaved Jaafri and Jason Flemyng and Dubai Global Tourism Commercials and awarded ‘Best Singer of the UAE 2012’ by GR8! TV and Magazine awards.

On the same year, she supported Sir Elton John at his Abu Dhabi Yas Arena performance.

Her performances in Dubai have included the Grazia Style Awards 2009, Time Out Awards and Esquire Magazine Launch 2009, Arabian Business Awards and Emirates Woman of the Year Awards 2009.

Maafushivaru team expresses excitement to welcome Clarita and elevate guests experience with lots of excitement and fun this festive season.

Located in the pristine South Ari Atoll, Maafushivaru is just a 25-minute seaplane journey from Male and offers guests the idyllic island experience epitomising all that one dreams of when thinking of the Maldives.

At just over 350 metres in length, Maafushivaru cocoons guests in lush vegetation, encircled by powder white-beaches, and a fringed by a house reef that a myriad of fish call home.

A total of 81 villas spread on the land and overwater offers a choice of five different categories for guests to choose from for their unique Maldives experience.

Maafushivaru provides an array of diverse dining options on the island with multiple meal plan options. Experience the true romance of the Maldives with lti Maafushivaru Maldives idyllic island adventure.

A new dining option, Half Board Plus includes breakfast and dinner at the Cuisine Gallery, Daily High Tea with tea/coffee and snacks served at the Library Lounge from 15:00hrs. to 17:00hrs alongside a wide range of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including selected soft drinks, juices, international branded spirits, an extensive cocktail list, draught beer, a selection of bottled wines, specialty coffees and teas, and house mineral water. Other benefits offered in the plan include complimentary snorkelling equipment and non-motorised water sports. Half Board and Dine Around All Inclusive options are also available.